all the winners, from Dune to Squid Game – Nerd4.life

They have been filming announced 2022 Golden Globe winners, both for the television and cinema sectors. Among the victors we also find well-known names such as Squid Game and Dune.

First of all, let’s start with i awards related to television, awarded at the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”
  • Elle Fanning, “The Great”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession” * WINNER
  • Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
  • Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
  • Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
  • Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” * WINNER
  • Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
  • Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”
  • Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
  • Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
  • Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
  • Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” * WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

  • “Lupine”
  • “The Morning Show”
  • “Poses”
  • “Squid Game”
  • “Succession” * WINNER

Best Limited TV Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • “Dopesick”
  • “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
  • “Maid”
  • “Mare of Easttown”
  • “The Underground Railroad” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
  • Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
  • Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession” * WINNER
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, A Limited Series A Motion Picture Made For Television

  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” * WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • “The Great”
  • “Hacks” * WINNER
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Reservation Dogs”
  • “Ted Lasso”

Squid Game

Let’s see now i awards given to films at the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • “Cyrano”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
  • “West Side Story” * WINNER

Best Film – Drama

  • “Belfast,”
  • “TAIL”
  • “Dunes”
  • “King Richard”
  • “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Best Film – Foreign Language

  • “Compartment No. 6”
  • “Drive My Car” * WINNER
  • “The Hand of God”
  • “A Hero”
  • “Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay – Movies

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” * WINNER
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
  • Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song – Film

  • “Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
  • “Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison
  • “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
  • “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell * WINNERS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Movie

  • Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
  • Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
  • Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
  • Troy Kotsur, “TAIL”
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Movie

  • Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
  • Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” * WINNER
  • Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
  • Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
  • Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *WINNER
  • Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Film – Animation

  • “Encanto” * WINNER
  • “Flee”
  • “Luca”
  • “My Sunny Maad”
  • “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Film – Drama

  • Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
  • Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
  • Will Smith, “King Richard” * WINNER
  • Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” * WINNER
  • Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
  • Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
  • Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
  • Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
  • Emma Stone, “Cruella”
  • Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” * WINNER

Best Director – Film

  • Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
  • Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER
  • Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
  • Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
  • Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best soundtrack

  • “The French Dispatch”
  • “Encanto”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Parallel Mothers”
  • “Dune” * WINNER


