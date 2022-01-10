all the winners, from Dune to Squid Game – Nerd4.life
They have been filming announced 2022 Golden Globe winners, both for the television and cinema sectors. Among the victors we also find well-known names such as Squid Game and Dune.
First of all, let’s start with i awards related to television, awarded at the 2022 Golden Globes:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” * WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks” * WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession” * WINNER
- Omar Sy, “Lupine”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
- Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
- Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” * WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” * WINNER
- Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
- Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
- Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
- Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” * WINNER
Best Television Series – Drama
- “Lupine”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Poses”
- “Squid Game”
- “Succession” * WINNER
Best Limited TV Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “Dopesick”
- “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- “Maid”
- “Mare of Easttown”
- “The Underground Railroad” * WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”
- Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
- Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession” * WINNER
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, A Limited Series A Motion Picture Made For Television
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” * WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- “The Great”
- “Hacks” * WINNER
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Reservation Dogs”
- “Ted Lasso”
Let’s see now i awards given to films at the 2022 Golden Globes:
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
- “Cyrano”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
- “West Side Story” * WINNER
Best Film – Drama
- “Belfast,”
- “TAIL”
- “Dunes”
- “King Richard”
- “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER
Best Film – Foreign Language
- “Compartment No. 6”
- “Drive My Car” * WINNER
- “The Hand of God”
- “A Hero”
- “Parallel Mothers”
Best Screenplay – Movies
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” * WINNER
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
- Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
Best Original Song – Film
- “Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- “Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
- “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell * WINNERS
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Movie
- Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”
- Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
- Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “TAIL”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Movie
- Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” * WINNER
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
- Ruth Negga, “Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”
- Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
- Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *WINNER
- Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
- Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Best Film – Animation
- “Encanto” * WINNER
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “My Sunny Maad”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
Best Actor in a Film – Drama
- Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”
- Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Will Smith, “King Richard” * WINNER
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” * WINNER
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, “Annette”
- Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
- Emma Stone, “Cruella”
- Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” * WINNER
Best Director – Film
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Best soundtrack
- “The French Dispatch”
- “Encanto”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “Parallel Mothers”
- “Dune” * WINNER