all the winners, from Dune to Squid Game – Nerd4.life

They have been filming announced 2022 Golden Globe winners, both for the television and cinema sectors. Among the victors we also find well-known names such as Squid Game and Dune.

First of all, let’s start with i awards related to television, awarded at the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” * WINNER

Omar Sy, “Lupine”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” * WINNER

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” * WINNER

Best Television Series – Drama

“Lupine”

“The Morning Show”

“Poses”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” * WINNER

Best Limited TV Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad” * WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” * WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, A Limited Series A Motion Picture Made For Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” * WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks” * WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Squid Game

Let’s see now i awards given to films at the 2022 Golden Globes:

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story” * WINNER

Best Film – Drama

“Belfast,”

“TAIL”

“Dunes”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Best Film – Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car” * WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay – Movies

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” * WINNER

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song – Film

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell * WINNERS

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Movie

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “TAIL”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” * WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” *WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Film – Animation

“Encanto” * WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Film – Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard” * WINNER

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” * WINNER

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” * WINNER

Best Director – Film

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” * WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best soundtrack