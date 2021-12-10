all the winners in the various categories – Nerd4.life

THE Game Awards 2021 have just ended, with announcements and surprises, and here is the list with all the games winners in the various categories, starting of course with the prestigious Game of the Year award given to It Takes Two.

The Game Awards 2021, all winners

Game of the Year: It Takes Two

Best Game Direction: Deathloop

Deathloop Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction: Deathloop

Deathloop Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5

Best VR / AR: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Best Action Game: Returnal

Best Action / Adventure: Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Best Family: It Takes Two

Best Sim / Strategy: Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV Best Sports / Racing: Forza Horizon 5

Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Content Creator of the Year: Dream

Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

Best eSports Game: League of Legends

League of Legends Best eSports Athlete: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev

Best eSports Team: Natus Vincere (CS: GO)

Natus Vincere (CS: GO) Best eSports Coach: Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Also awarded as the best multiplayer experience, It Takes Two (here the review) has therefore managed to accomplish a feat that many believed impossible, surpassing the competition of truly extraordinary titles.

An outcome, the one that closed the Game Awards 2021, which also means a lot for the indie scene and in general for the enhancement of certain projects compared to the more expensive productions, as Joseph Fares also tried to explain during his excited speech.