all the winners in the various categories – Nerd4.life

The Game Awards 2021

THE Game Awards 2021 have just ended, with announcements and surprises, and here is the list with all the games winners in the various categories, starting of course with the prestigious Game of the Year award given to It Takes Two.

The Game Awards 2021, all winners

  • Game of the Year: It Takes Two
  • Best Game Direction: Deathloop
  • Best Narrative: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Art Direction: Deathloop
  • Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant
  • Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact
  • Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best VR / AR: Resident Evil 4
  • Best Action Game: Returnal
  • Best Action / Adventure: Metroid Dread
  • Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise
  • Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Best Family: It Takes Two
  • Best Sim / Strategy: Age of Empires IV
  • Best Sports / Racing: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two
  • Content Creator of the Year: Dream
  • Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
  • Best eSports Game: League of Legends
  • Best eSports Athlete: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
  • Best eSports Team: Natus Vincere (CS: GO)
  • Best eSports Coach: Kim “KKOMA” Jeong-Gyun
  • Best eSports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Also awarded as the best multiplayer experience, It Takes Two (here the review) has therefore managed to accomplish a feat that many believed impossible, surpassing the competition of truly extraordinary titles.

An outcome, the one that closed the Game Awards 2021, which also means a lot for the indie scene and in general for the enhancement of certain projects compared to the more expensive productions, as Joseph Fares also tried to explain during his excited speech.

Source link

