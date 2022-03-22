All the winners of the BAFTA Awards 2022

The awards season enters its final phase and little by little the path of the favorite feature films to win the maximum prize begins to be outlined. A few weeks after the delivery of the oscars 2022it was the turn of the British Academy to deliver its highest awards.

On the day of the date, the Bafta awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), the prizes awarded by the British Film Academy.

Unlike the previous edition, the ceremony took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, where all the nominees and guests once again enjoyed a face-to-face gala. It was led by the actress rebel wilson.

Rebel Wilson was in charge of conducting the award ceremony

One of the big BAFTA candidates was dunes, the science fiction adaptation, which had 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film directed by Denis Villeneuve established itself as one of the great winners of the night, sweeping the main technical categories for which it was nominated. Another favorite was the power of the dogthe Netflix drama directed by Jane Campion, which won the award for Best Picture and Best Director.

For its part, Belfast, the semi-autobiographical drama directed by Kenneth Branagh, won the BAFTA for Best British Film. Meanwhile, Jeymes Samuel won the statuette for Best Debut by a British Director/Screenwriter for The Harder They Fallthe Netflix film.

On the performance side, Will Smith won the statuette for Best Actor for his performance in king richardwhile Joanna Scanlan She won the award for Best Actress for her role in After Love. On the side of secondary categories, Troy Kotsurwho last week won the SAG Awards for Best Supporting Actor for CODA, repeated at the BAFTAs. Similarly, Ariana DeBosehe won again for his performance in West Side Storyso they are already emerging as the favorites for the Oscar.

Here is the list with the winners:

BEST FILM

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“dune”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog” – WINNER

BEST BRITISH FILM

“After Love”

“Ali & Ava”

“Belfast” – WINNER

“Boiling Point”

“cyrano”

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”

“House of Gucci”

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“passing”

BEST BRITISH DEBUT DIRECTOR/SCREENWRITER/PRODUCER

“After Love” – Aleem Khan (Writer/Director)

“Boiling Point” – James Cummings (Writer), Hester Ruoff (Producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and Produced by Bart Ruspoli]“The Harder They Fall” – Jeymes Samuel (Writer/director) – WINNER

“Keyboard Fantasies” – Posy Dixon (Writer/Director), Liv Proctor (Producer)

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director)

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Drive My Car” – WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Petite Maman”

“The Worst Person in the World”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Cow”

“flee”

“The Rescue”

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – WINNER

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Charm” – WINNER

“flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells Vs the Machines”

BEST DIRECTOR

“After Love” – Aleem Khan

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Happening” – Audrey Diwan

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion – WINNER

“Titane” – Julia Ducournau

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“King Richard” – Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson – WINNER

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Coda” – Siân Heder – WINNER

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Dune” – Denis Villeneuve

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion

BEST ACTRESS

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “Coda”

Renate Reinsve – “The Worst Person in the World”

Joanna Scanlan – “After Love” – WINNER

Tessa Thompson – “Passing”

BEST ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar – “Ali & Ava”

Mahershala Ali – “Swan Song”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Don’t Look Up”

Stephen Graham – “Boiling Point”

Will Smith – “King Richard” – WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana Debose – “West Side Story” – WINNER

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mike Faist – “West Side Story”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “Coda” – WINNER

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Jesse Plemons – “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

BEST SOUNDTRACK

“Being the Ricardos” – Daniel Pemberton

“Don’t Look Up” – Nicholas Britell

“Dune” – Hans Zimmer – WINNER

“The French Dispatch” – Alexandre Desplat

“The Power of the Dog” – Jonny Greenwood

BEST CASTING

“Boiling Point” – Carolyn Mcleod

“Dune” – Francine Maisler

“The Hand of God” – Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“West Side Story” – Cindy Tolan – WINNER

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Dune” – Greig Fraser – WINNER

“Nightmare Alley” – Dan Laustsen

“No Time to Die” – Linus Sandgren

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

BEST MOUNTING

“Belfast” – Una Ni Dhonghaile

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“Licorice Pizza” – Andy Jurgensen

“No Time to Die” – Tom Cross, Elliot Graham – WINNER

“Summer of Soul (or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” – Joshua L. Pearson

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Cyrano” – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

“Dune” – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – WINNER

“The French Dispatch” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

“Nightmare Alley” – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

“West Side Story” – Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Cruella” – Jenny Beavan – WINNER

“Cyrano” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

“Dune” – Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

“The French Dispatch” – Milena Canonero

“Nightmare Alley” – Luis Sequeira

BEST MAKEUP

“Cruella” – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

“Cyrano” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

“Dune” – Love Larson, Donald Mowat

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh – WINNER

“House of Gucci” – Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

BETTER SOUND

“Dune” – WINNER

“Last Night in Soho”

“No Time to Die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“West Side Story”

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

“Dune” – WINNER

“FreeGuy”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die”

BEST BRITISH ANIMATED SHORT

“Affairs of the Art”

“Do Not Feed the Pigeons” – WINNER

“Night of the Living Dread”

BEST BRITISH SHORT

“The Black Cop” – WINNER

“femme”

“The Palace”

“stuffed”

“Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee”

EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

