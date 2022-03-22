All the winners of the BAFTA Awards 2022

James 56 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 52 Views

The awards season enters its final phase and little by little the path of the favorite feature films to win the maximum prize begins to be outlined. A few weeks after the delivery of the oscars 2022it was the turn of the British Academy to deliver its highest awards.

On the day of the date, the Bafta awards (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), the prizes awarded by the British Film Academy.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Selena Gomez will produce a series based on Sixteen Candles – Spoiler Time

The premise of the successful eighties movie Sixteen Candles will be taken up by Selena …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved