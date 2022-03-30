All the winners of the Oscars 2022

It should have been the gala of the return to normality after the impact of the pandemic, but this year another event of global repercussion has clouded the Oscar ceremony, the war in Ukraine. Some protagonists wanted to show their support for the refugees by wearing a blue ribbon.

oscars 2022 cover AP

But without a doubt, the ceremony will be remembered for the violent reaction of Will Smith, who got up and attacked comedian Chris Rock for making fun of his wife. His first Oscar, after three nominations, has been left in the background.



Will Smith punches Chris Rock during the Oscars





Even so, Hollywood is Hollywood and the most anticipated night does not usually disappoint. Of the 23 categories, eight were announced before the start of the televised broadcast in order to lighten the ceremony. This decision was not well received and some nominees even threatened to boycott the awards. The affected categories were the following:

Best Documentary Short

‘The Queen of Basketball’

Audible’

‘Lead Me Home’

‘Three Songs for Benazir’

‘When We Were Bullies’

Best hair and makeup

Tammy Faye’s eyes

‘The King of Zamunda’

‘cruella’

‘dune’

‘The house of Gucci’

Best Production Design

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos for ‘Dune’

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau for ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

Grant Major and Amber Richards for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo for ‘West Side Story’

best short

‘The Long Goodbye’

‘Ala Kachuu – Take and Run’

‘The Dress’

‘On my mind’

‘please hold’

better sound

‘dune’

‘Belfast’

‘No time to die’

‘The power of the dog’

‘West Side Story’

best edit

‘dune’

‘Don’t look up’

‘The Williams method’

‘The power of the dog’

‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’

best animated short

‘The Windshield Wiper’ by Alberto Mielgo

‘Beast’

‘Affairs of the Art’

‘box ballet’

‘Red Petite’

The Spanish Alberto Mielgo won his first Oscar for the animated short ‘The wiper’, a story that reflects on love. When collecting the statuette, he highlighted that the nominees in his category in this edition have not been “mainstream” but rather “low budget” productions and that four of them “were for adults” and not children’s themes, as expected from animation.

Alberto Mielgo and producer Leo Sanchez ROBYN BECK / AFP

best soundtrack

Hans Zimmer for ‘Dune’

Nicholas Britell for ‘Don’t Look Up’

Germaine Franco for ‘Charm’

Alberto Iglesias for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Jonny Greenwood for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Alberto Iglesias has not managed to make history and the Spanish composer has left empty. The Oscar for best soundtrack went to a classic, Hans Zimmer for ‘Dune’. The composer, who did not attend the ceremony, posted a thank you on Twitter where he is seen wearing a bathrobe and an Oscar in his pocket.

Already live and from the usual Dolby theater, after last year’s ceremony that was held at the Union station in Los Angeles, the rest of the winners were revealed throughout the night.

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

Jesse Buckley for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Kirsten Dunst for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Judi Dench for ‘Belfast’

Aunjanue Ellis for ‘The Williams Method’

The forecasts were fulfilled and Ariana DeBose won the award for best supporting actress, the first of the gala broadcast live. She is the first openly queer and Afro-Latina woman to win an Oscar. “Dreams come true, and in the times we live in, this gives a lot of encouragement. This award is the summary of a lifetime,” she said when collecting the statuette. The actress also had a memory for Rita Moreno, the first Latin woman who won an Oscar for this same role more than 60 years ago.





best photography

‘dune’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls (Nightmare Alley)’

‘The power of the dog’

‘The tragedy of Macbeth’

‘West Side Story’

Greig Fraser picked up the Oscar for Best Cinematography for Dune, the fifth award of the night for this film.

Better visual effects

‘dune’

‘FreeGuy’

‘No time to die’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The next Oscar also went to Dune. Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzese, responsible for the film’s special effects, collected the sixth award for the most awarded film of the evening.

best animated film

‘Charm’

‘flee’

‘The Mitchers Against The Machines’

‘Ray the Last Dragon’

‘Luca’

“Thanks to the entire country of Colombia, it is a film about family,” said its directors Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith when collecting the Oscar. The tape has eight original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not counting the films from its subsidiary Pixar, Disney has won the animation Oscar four times since it was first handed out in 2002.





Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur – ‘Coda’

Ciarán Hinds – ‘Belfast’

Jesse Plemons – ‘The Power of the Dog’

JK Simmons – S’er los Ricardo’

Kodi Smith-McPhee – ‘The Power of the Dog’

The predictions have also come true. And Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf performer to win an Oscar for ‘Coda’. Those attending the ceremony applauded the winner using sign language. “I can’t believe I’m here,” he began the speech as Yuh-Jung Youn held the Oscar for him. “I want to dedicate it to the deaf community,” he continued. “Is our moment”.





best international film

‘Drive my car’ (Japan)

‘Flee’ (Denmark)

‘It was the hand of God’ (Italy)

‘Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom’ (Bhutan)

‘The worst person in the world’ (Norway)

Another prediction fulfilled. The film based on a short story by Haruki Murakami won the Oscar for best international film. Its director, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, collected the award, which has been widely celebrated in his country.





Best Costume Design

‘cruella’

‘cyrano’

‘dune’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls (Nightmare Alley)’

‘West Side Story’

“Emma Stone in some costume tests was emotional, and it was one of the great moments of my life,” recalled Jenny Beavan, responsible for the wardrobe of ‘Cruella’ when collecting the award.

“cruella.” Laurie Sparham / AP

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

Adam McKay and David Sirota for ‘Don’t Look Up’

Zach Baylin for ‘The Williams Method’

Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt for ‘The Worst Person in the World’

Kenneth Branagh won the Oscar for best screenplay for ‘Belfast’, based on his own childhood. “Thanks to those who have helped me tell this story,” he acknowledged. And he ended the speech by dedicating the award to Belfast and Ireland.





Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder for ‘CODA’

Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth for ‘Dune’

Maggie Gyllenhaal for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe for ‘Drive My Car’

“Making this film has been an experience that has changed my life,” said Sian Heder when collecting the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. It was the second statuette for the film of the three to which he opted.





best documentary

‘Summer of Soul (…or, when the revolution is not televised)’

‘Ascension’

‘Attic’

‘flee’

‘Writing With Fire’

Music documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival by musician Questlove was the favorite in this category.





best original song

No Time to Die from ‘No Time to Die’

Be Alive from ‘The Williams Method’

Two caterpillars from ‘Enchantment’

Down to Joy from ‘Belfast’

Somehow You Do from ‘4 Days’

“Thank you very much to the whole 007 family,” Billie Eilish thanked when collecting the award with her brother after winning the Oscar for best song. They had previously performed the song during a very musical ceremony that Beyoncé started.





image description Matt Dunham/AP

best address

Jane Campion for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Kenneth Branagh for ‘Belfast’

Ryusuke Hamaguchi for ‘Drive My Car’

Paul Thomas Anderson for ‘Licorice Pizza’

Steven Spielberg for ‘West Side Story’

Kevin Costner was in charge of giving the statuette to Jane Campion, who made history by becoming the third woman to win an Oscar. “Thank you academy, it’s a great honor,” she said. The New Zealander stressed that she loves “this profession for being able to tell stories in depth”, as is the case with the film with which she has won the statuette and which deals with issues such as repressed sexuality or fragile masculinity.

image description ROBYN BECK / AFP





best Actor

Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’

Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick, Boom’

Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

After the accident during the ceremony, Will Smith received the Oscar for best actor. “Richard Williams was a staunch supporter of his family. At this point in my life I am overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do and be in this world,” he began his speech. With tears in her eyes, she continued: “I know that we have to put up with people disrespecting you and you have to smile as if nothing happened. It is in the most important moment of your life when the devil knocks on the door.” “I want to apologize to the academy and to all the other nominees. It’s a precious moment and my tears are not for winning the Oscar, but for being able to shine a light on the entire cast and the Williams family.”

image description Chris Pizzello/AP





Best actress

Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Olivia Colman for ‘The Dark Daughter’

Penélope Cruz for ‘Parallel Mothers’

Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’

Anthony Hopkins was in charge of delivering the Oscar for best actress to Jessica Chastain, in which it was her third nomination. The protagonist of ‘The eyes of Tammy Faye’ gave a committed speech supporting the LGTBIQ collective in “difficult and desolate times” and “people who live alone and without hope”, because “suicide is a big problem in the United States” .

Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Chastain Chris Pizzello/AP





Best film

‘CODA’

‘Belfast’

‘Don’t look up’

‘Drive My Car’

‘dune’

‘The Williams Method’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The power of the dog’

‘West Side Story’

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’





Although ‘The power of the dog’ started as the favorite, ‘CODA’ was gaining ground and finally managed to surprise by taking the award for best film. The entire team went on stage to receive the Oscar, the third of the night. Three out of three to give visibility to the group of deaf people.