all the winning movies you can watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and RTVE

We already have winners of the 2022 Oscars, an edition very marked by Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock. However, here we have come to talk about cinema, more specifically about all the winning films, even those with somewhat questionable awards that the Academy has pulled out of its sleeve for this year, which you can now see in streaming.

Below you will find all the movies that You already have available to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and RTVE. A good way to solve those titles that were left pending without having to leave your homes.

‘cruella’





Direction: Craig Gillispie. Distribution: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kayvan Novak, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jamie Demetriou, Niamh Lynch, Andrew Leung, Ed Birch

Emma Stone became the new Cruella de Vil in this spin-off and prequel to the mythical ‘101 Dalmatians’ that opted for an approach to the character far removed from what we all expected. She has won the Oscar for best costume.

‘Cruella’ review

Available in Disney+

‘dune’

Direction: Denis Villeneuve. Distribution: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Chang Chen, Stephen Henderson, Dave Bautista

the epic movie Denis Villeneuve was a box office success -hence the sequel is already underway- despite its simultaneous premiere on HBO Max and the Hollywood Academy has also wanted to recognize the merits of this adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Frank Herbert with six statuettes.

‘Dune’ review

‘The Williams Method’





Direction: Reign Marcus Green. Distribution: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, Craig Tate, Dylan McDermott, Katrina Begin, Andy Hoff, Jimmy Walker Jr.

Everything pointed to the fact that this biopic was going to earn the first Oscar for Will Smith, and so it has been. However, the disconcerting incident that she has starred in with Chris Rock has meant that his expected award has been received in another way.

Review of ‘The Williams Method’

‘The power of the dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’)





Direction: Jane Champion. Distribution: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Geneviève Lemon, Peter Carroll, Adam Beach, Karl Willetts, Yvette Parsons, Tatum Warren-Ngata.

It was the film with the highest number of nominations, but this rereading of the western in the key of toxic masculinity has finally had to settle for the award for best direction for Jane Campion. Surely on Netflix they expected more.

Review of ‘The Power of the Dog’

‘Charm’





Direction: Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith. Cast (vocals): Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero and Wilmer Valderrama

A worldwide phenomenon in different sections, although it did not succeed until its arrival in streaming. It didn’t take long to become the big favorite in the category of best animated film, but it has also made Lin-Manuel Miranda Be the second youngest person to win the EGOT.

‘Charm’ review

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’)





Direction: Michael Showhalter. Distribution: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Vincent D’Onofrio, Cherry Jones, Sam Jaeger, Fredric Lehne, Gabriel Olds, Chandler Head, Mark Wystrach, Lindsay Ayliffe, Dan Johnson, Louis Cancelmi, Randy Havens

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield transform into Jim and Tammy Faye Bakke for this adaptation of a popular hit by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato that explores the lives of these popular televangelists over several decades. He has won 2 Oscars, including one for Chastain.

‘Summer of Soul’





Direction: Questlove. Distribution: Stevie Wonder, BB King, Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln, Mahalia Jackson, Moms Mabley, Jesse Jackson, Mavis Staples, David Ruffin, Cal Tjader, The 5th Dimension, Sly and The Family Stone

Many expected that ‘Flee’, which was also a contender in two other categories, would win the award for best documentary, but it has finally gone to the hands of this other one that focuses on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

Available in Disney+

‘West Side Story’





Direction: Steve Spielberg. Distribution: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, Maddie Ziegler, Ana Isabelle, Reginald L. Barnes, Jamila Velazquez

steven spielberg It has taken many years to shoot a musical and finally he dared with one that seemed untouchable. However, she knew how to update him just enough to give him renewed energy, for which his vibrant staging work was also decisive. She has taken home the Oscar for best supporting actress.

‘West Side Story’ review

‘The Windshield Wiper’





Direction: Alberto Mielgo. Cast (vocals): Eboni Adams, Kara Dyan Whitfield, Fanny Rosen

The Spanish animated short film has given the surprise by taking home the precious golden statuette. In it, the nature of love is explored from different points of view, based on the figure of a middle-aged man inside a cafeteria.

‘Army of the Dead’





Direction: Zack Snyder. Distribution: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighöfer, Samantha Jo, Richard Cetrone

The Wild Zombie Show of Zack Snyder has taken the first Oscar to the best popular movie. I remind you that it is a prize that is awarded by public vote and not by the members of the Hollywood Academy. By the way, with a sequel already confirmed.

‘Army of the Dead’ review

‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ (‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’)





Direction: Zack Snyder. Distribution: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Joe Morton, Amber Heard, Jared Leto, JK Simmons, Connie Nielsen, Ciarán Hinds

It seemed impossible that we would get to see Zack Snyder’s vision of this DC movie, but a series of circumstances made the dream of millions of his fans come true, which have been decisive for him to win the award for most exciting moment in movie historyand.

Review of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’