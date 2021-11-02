All the women who could become the next President of the Republic

The election of the new President of the Republic who will replace Sergio Mattarella, 80, is scheduled for the beginning of 2022. The parties are already discussing who could replace him guaranteeing their interests: there is much talk of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, but also of Silvio Berlusconi, who would thus avoid having to present himself at the hearings of the trials against him. We also discuss Pier Ferdinando Casini, wanted by Matteo Renzi, and Paolo Gentiloni, who is liked in a bipartisan way and would therefore be a choice for Enrico Letta with more chances of victory than Walter Veltroni, Romano Prodi or the omnipresent Dario Franceschini.

But why not nominate a woman for the presidency? Such a decision could have cascading consequences in a country where the gender gap is consistent across all sectors. And the PD could in this way regain part of the popularity lost in the days when the composition of the Draghi government was defined: the ministers who have been in office since last February were just 8 out of 23 (and most of them without portfolios). None of them are from the PD, because obviously the political will lacked the political will to impose one.

The journalists of the Everyday occurrence Antonio Padellaro, Peter Gomez, Marco Travaglio and Furio Colombo have launched a petition to support life senator Liliana Segre, but Segre, 91, has already declared that he does not have the necessary expertise: “I would not have even been thirty. ago, ”he recently told Corriere della Sera, as she had already declared in 2019. The senator, moreover, is mainly an activist, and it is unlikely that a personality who has only recently begun to frequent the political buildings will be elected.

To be elected, the president or the president must be at least 50 years old, and this requirement blocks the way for the moment for forty-year-olds who could find a certain response, such as Giorgia Meloni or Mara Carfagna on the right and Cecilia Strada or Ilaria Cucchi on the left. Elly Schlein is even younger, she is 36 years old. Laura Boldrini is 60 years old, but she certainly has more enemies than friends in Parliament. Teresa Bellanova, 63, was so inextricably linked to Renzi that she was condemned to irrelevance, just like the other women of Italia Viva. Alessandra Mussolini, 58 and a surname that indicates a story that is not at all problematic for many, left politics last December, preferring TV and commercial statements, such as the one in favor of the Zan bill.

Undoubtedly, the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati has more possibilities. 75 years old, the first woman to hold the second most important position in the state, Casellati has joined Forza Italia since its foundation in 1994 and subsequently was twice undersecretary of state and then a member of the Superior Council of the Judiciary. Catholic jurist, author of publications on the subject of the family according to canon law, daughter of a partisan, Casellati is in favor of the abolition of the IMU on the first house, the possession of weapons for personal defense and the autonomy of Veneto, while it is opposed to any advancement in terms of rights: it is opposed in particular to the termination of pregnancy, to heterologous fertilization and to marriage between persons of the same sex, and is convinced that the Bossi-Fini is the best immigration law that can be had . Before announcing the secret vote that drowned the Zan bill, the best-known image of the current president of the Senate was for a long time the one that portrays her together with three other senators, all dressed in black on November 27, 2013, the day in which Parliament voted for Berlusconi’s forfeiture as senator, defined as “a mourning for democracy”.

Another jurist is often indicated for the Presidency: she is the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia. She too tore down the glass ceiling, becoming the first female president of the Constitutional Court in December 2019, of which she was a judge for nine years. Cartabia is at least as pro-European as he is anti-abortionist. She is part of Communion and Liberation – of which her husband was treasurer – and has been defined by one of the leaders of CL, Giorgio Vittadini, an “authentic resource of ours”. In the articles that until 2011 he wrote for Sussidiario.it she declared herself opposed to euthanasia and to same-sex marriage. Ten years later, as minister she shows more cautious tones: she does not take on the responsibility of defining prisons as places of violence and in participating in the anniversary of the Bologna massacre she does not name the fascist matrix, but despite being on the same positions of Giorgia Meloni on the subject of rights is very careful not to share, at least publicly, the same vocabulary.

Another name that recurs is that of Anna Maria Tarantola, 76, former President of Rai and executive of the Bank of Italy. A manager, and therefore among the women indicated for the presidency of the Republic, the one who comes closest to Draghi in terms of training, professional background and interests. We could call her a catto-economist. Graduated in economics from Cattolica in Milan, she joined the Bank of Italy in 1971 and remained there until 2012, when she held the role of Deputy General Manager, to then assume the presidency of Rai for three years. In 2021 she was appointed as a member of the Steering Committee for the economic policy of Palazzo Chigi. Her publications concern not only banking and finance, but also the role of women in the world of work. The most recent photo shows her next to Pope Francis, having organized a conference with the Foundation Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice of which he is president. Foundation which, according to what is also reported on the official website, “favors initiatives to develop the presence and work of the Catholic Church in the various spheres of society. It is quite clear, therefore, what we should expect from her.

A surprise could be the return of Anna Finocchiaro, who in 1996 was the first Minister of Equal Opportunities in Italy, on the proposal of Prodi. 66 years old, a life spent largely in Parliament, which she left after 31 years deciding to retire in December 2018. She was among the most influential women of Sicilian politics, where at least two episodes are not forgotten: first of all the connection with Salvo Andò, a jurist who oversaw his electoral program and who years earlier had been accused of a swap vote, and then the one with the man of his life, Melchiorre Fidelbo, accused of lobbying local health company executives to obtain a contract (even if later fulfilled).

A candidacy that many like is that of Emma Bonino. 73 years old, Bocconian, radical leader. Elected for the first time to the House in 1976, then twice minister and once vice-president of the Senate, Bonino has been known since the 1970s for having founded the Information Center on sterilization and abortion and for having accused herself of the crime of procuring procurement. abortion. To date, perhaps the parliamentarian who has most defended this choice, claiming it in every political adventure. Last March she left + Europe, which she co-founded, saying “I’m leaving with my head held high before you kill me”, but in July she returned to join it when when the assembly decreed the end of the era by Simona Viola (who had signed an alliance with Calenda to be part of the Mixed Group together) and the beginning of that of Riccardo Magi. If Bonino became President of the Republic, there would be no doubts about his commitment to a fundamental law, that on citizenship, necessary for more than a million people, and in terms of civil rights more generally.

But the political figure who seems to be gathering the most support in recent weeks is Rosy Bindi. 70 years old, graduated from LUISS in Political Science and then researcher in Administrative Law, in the Eighties she saw Vittorio Bachelet, a Christian Democrat professor of which she was university assistant, killed by the Red Brigades. She was then national vice-president of Catholic Action, a member of the DC, of ​​the PPI and then of the Ulivo, and saw the launch of a health care reform that bears her name. As Minister for Family Policy she was attacked by the Church on the one hand and by LGBT + associations on the other for supporting DICO, a form of written attestation of all forms of coexistence to avoid the request for egalitarian marriage. His position on this is known once more with the statement that “It is better for a child to stay in Africa with his tribe than to grow up with two men or two women.” But already in those years in 2005, the MODI: DI survey funded by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità revealed that 18% of gays and 21% of lesbians over 40 have children, and in the last 15 years this percentage is without other augmented, establishing itself as a reality that cannot be ignored by the law.

Bindi later focused on other issues. To the champion of bodyshaming Silvio Berlusconi who in 2009 in the living room of his friend Bruno Vespa called her “more beautiful than intelligent” he replied without hesitation: “I am a woman who is not at your disposal”, referring to the well-known habits of the former prime minister. Always loyal to Romano Prodi, he left the presidency of the Democratic Party in 2013, when he saw the numerical possibility of becoming president of the Republic vanish for him. A few months ago he declared that he had not renewed his PD card and his activity now seems to focus on employment as a teacher at the Pontifical Antonianum University, where he teaches a course on the issues of legality and the fight against the mafia after having been from 2013 to 2018 president of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission. And it is precisely this new image that favors her in the race towards the Quirinale, supported by Prodi and many women.