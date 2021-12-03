We are now at the halfway point of 2021 and there are already many economic benefits that are announced for the new year. If some of these are still to come, others can already be requested. Or, there are others that are about to expire and for which it is better to hurry. This is the case of those workers for whom the Revenue Agency reserves a bonus of over 3,000 euros as we have illustrated above. Those who have children who go to school, on the other hand, will be able to benefit from a certain help that can be obtained through the presentation of a simple application. All these families receive a € 1,000 bonus immediately and the ISEE is not required for the application.

What funding is still available

Every family knows very often how often the economic aid that is guaranteed by the state or other bodies can make up for the monthly budget. In this sense, during the pandemic emergency, many non-repayable loans received millions of taxpayers. Some of these benefits are still active and can be claimed in the short term. An example is what we reported in the article: “Here are the lucky workers who will receive 5,000 euros in non-repayable funds by submitting an application by January 2022”. To the list of contributions that are guaranteed to taxpayers for various reasons, one can already add a further one that perhaps not everyone is familiar with.

All these families receive a € 1,000 bonus immediately and the ISEE is not required for the application

This is a Bonus by way of reimbursement of expenses for the attendance of nursery schools and kindergartens attended in the year 2021-2022. The body that makes it available is the Cassa Dottori Commercialisti for those enrolled up to 40 years of age. This is a loan that involves an investment of 2 million euros and will be able to offer valid support for school expenses. All parents enrolled in the aforementioned Fund who are not older than 40 as of December 31, 2021, will be able to submit an application to the institution.

The latter must demonstrate that they have a professional income not exceeding 30,000 euros for the tax year 2020, declaration 2021. where both parents with the same requirements are present in the nucleus, the application can be submitted only once and for a single parent. All the details relating to the submission of the application can be consulted in the notice that the Cassa makes available. The terms provide for the opening of services from 1 August 2022 to 31 October 2022. The reimbursement, which may reach a maximum of 1,000 euros, will cover the costs of the child’s nursery or preschool. It is important that the members are up to date with the payment of the contribution and that at the time of the application they have all the necessary documents. A contribution that is worth not to be missed in order to face the approaching new year more serenely.

