All these Samsung mobiles will update their camera with these new features of One UI 4.1

It does not seem that Samsung is going to update all Galaxy phones with all the photographic improvements of One UI 4.1, so here we tell you what news will come to each smartphone.

It’s been a few weeks OneUI 4.1 It began its deployment with a good number of new features, especially in the photographic part, although the truth is that it was expected in February for a lot of Samsung Galaxy devices. seems to be delayed for pretty much everyone the ones that are not called Galaxy S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra.

Now, through the Samsung community, it seems that the South Korean giant is reeling what news of the camera of your last flagship They will be arriving with One UI 4.1 to the rest of the Galaxy catalogbecause for hardware reasons not all the improvements will be available in all ranges and terminals.

So, as our fellow xda-developers told us, the reality is that We cannot yet inform with more specific dates about the landing of this important update in the main Samsung mobiles, but we do know what news will come to each smartphoneso right now we break them down for you to write down what you will receive shortly.

These are the Galaxy phones compatible with Samsung’s professional photography app

As Samsung fans will already know, the new version of One UI numbered 4.1 includes numerous improvements for mobile photography that were introduced with the Galaxy S22and according Samsung Community Here is the list of all the smartphones that will receive each function:

Night mode portrait : Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. pet recognition : Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE.

: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE. Light positioning in portrait mode : Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE.

: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE. Telephoto lens in video portraits : Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy S21 FE.

: Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy S21 FE. Improved ‘Director’s View’ : Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

: Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Support for professional video with a telephoto lens : Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2.

: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold2. Snapchat Integration: the Galaxy S21 series.

In addition to this revealing list of new specifications and terminals, in the Samsung community They also posted this bunch of screenshots in perfect Korean showing how Samsung will introduce One UI 4.1 as it rolls out across the Galaxy catalogue, of which we can extract some additional information.

In fact, it is confirmed that there will be certain UI changes of Samsung cameras, moving for example the option of “Single Take” to the menu Plus and the way “AR Doodle” to the menu of AR zone.

They also anticipate that Samsung is working on the night portraits with telephoto sensorsimprovements for high resolution images with AI or a new one advanced auto framing function that will land in this first semester of 2022.

Samsung confirms it, mobile photography to power!

