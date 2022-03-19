all these serious health problems arise from there

Often, there is discussion about the health hazard of holding the smartphone to the ear for too long during calls. There is, however, another habit that should not be overlooked when it comes to mobile phones: never put it in your pocket.

What happens to the body if you keep your mobile phone in the front pocket of your pants?

The possible damage to the brain (tumor) caused by the smartphone has been discussed for years, but very little has been said about the habit of putting it in the front trouser pocket. Some studies show that this habit could compromise sperm health.

One study at Technion and the Carmel Medical Center of Haifa (Israel) proved possible risks to the male genital organs. Keeping your smartphone habitually in your pocket is dangerous: the heat of radiation can compromise the health of spermatozoa, reduce their motility and vitality, doubling the risk of infertility. The cell phone should be kept as far away as possible from the private parts.

Prior to this study, another research conducted by a team fromUniversity of Exeterpointed out the negative effects on spermatozoa of the habit of keeping the phone in the pocket.

Again, it has been found that repeated and prolonged exposure to EMRs (low frequency electromagnetic fields) can compromise sperm health.

The opinion of the SIA

The SIA experts (Italian Society of Andrology) admit that, to date, studies are not sufficiently clear regarding the influence of electromagnetic waves on male fertility.

As he declares Fabrizio Palumbo (scientific director of the SIA), it is known that the testes are very sensitive to hyperthermia: the heat produced by the cell phone battery can damage the male genital tract if in close contact with the phone. For children, the effects can be even more harmful.

The president of the SIA, Alessandro Palmierirecommends the maximum of prudence, although there are still no definite answers from scientific studies. Considering the possible negative impacts, all men are invited to use the cell phone cautiously.

The harmful effects could also affect the women: Radiation exposure could cause a reduction in the number of oocytes causing fertility problems.