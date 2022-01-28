“All this chaos? When Mattarella and her man …” – Libero Quotidiano





Before playing the Draghi card for Palazzo Chigi, Sergio Mattarella he would have liked the former banker as his successor at the Quirinale. He reveals it Dagospia in a note: “A painful choice. Draghi’s arrival at Palazzo Chigi burned what was the first option in his succession. The ace in the hole that he had kept away from political parties to pave the way to the Colle“. It also seems that in order to avoid playing his name during the government crisis a year ago, the shadow man of the president, Ugo Zampetti, had spent to give life to the Count ter. Option then failed.





In the end, in fact, as we know, the name of the former banker became necessary given the profound crisis he was going through. Also because Mattarella, as he explained a year ago, he wanted to avoid early voting both because the pandemic was in full swing and because there was no new law aimed at redesigning the constituencies after the reduction in the number of parliamentarians.





In any case it seems, he explains Dagospiathat the “super partes” names of the possible candidates for the Colle, mentioned in these days, are the same as the outgoing Head of State had in mind for over a year to ensure stability for the country: Mario Draghi, Giuliano Amato, Marta Cartabia and Sabino Cassese.



