all those called up (and those excluded) for the African Cup, how many races will they miss – SOS Fanta
on December 26, 2021 at 3:15 pm
There Africa Cup of Nations it will be played in Cameroon and will start on January 9, 2022, whoever makes it to the final will be busy until February 6. The Serie A players called up risk missing up to a maximum of five Serie A matches, given that on the weekend of 29-30 January there is a national stop. At the bottom you will find the details of the games that are skipped and which are likely to skip: Matchday 20 (January 6, the retreats of the African teams will have already started), 21st day (January 9), the 22nd day (January 16), the 23rd day (January 23) and the 24th day only in case of final (February 6). Then it will be understood how they will be able to return to Italy, whether with quarantine or buffer. But now let’s see, team by team, all the officials called up or pre-called team by team. Now that the lists are complete, the official announcement for Osimhen also arrived yesterday. But there are also many exclusions, from Singo to Okereke.
🇩🇿 ALGERIA:
The players called up: Ismael Bennacer (Milan), Adam Ounas (Naples).
Not summoned: Mohamed Fares (Genoa), Faouzi Ghoulam (Naples).
🇨🇲 CAMEROON:
The players called up: André Zambo Anguissa (Naples), Martin Hongla (Verona).
Not summoned: Adrien Tameze (Verona).
🇨🇮 IVORY COAST:
The players called up: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio), Franck Kessie (Milan), Hamed Junior Traoré (Sassuolo), Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo).
Not summoned: Wilfried Singo (Turin), Koffi Djidji (Turin), Cedric Gondo (Salernitana), Ben Lhassine Kone (Turin).
🇬🇲 GAMBIA:
The players called up: Muse Barrow (Bologna), Omar Colley (Sampdoria), Ebrima Colley (Spice), Ebrima Darboe (Rome).
Not summoned: –
🇬🇭 GHANA:
The players called up: Felix Afena-Gyan (Rome).
Not summoned: Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spice).
🇬🇳 GUINEA:
The players called up: Amadou Diawara (Rome).
Not summoned: –
🇲🇱 MALI:
The players called up: Lassana Coulibaly (Salerno).
Not summoned: –
🇲🇦 MOROCCO:
The players called up: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).
Not summoned: Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo), Mehdi Bourabia (Spice), Sofian Kiyine (Venice), Youssef Maleh (Fiorentina).
🇳🇬 NIGERIA:
The players called up: Victor Osimhen (Naples), Ola Aina (Turin).
Not summoned: Simy (Salernitana), David Okereke (Venice), Isac Success (Udinese), Tyronne Ebuehi (Venice), Joel Obi (Salerno).
🇸🇳 SENEGAL:
The players called up: Keita Baldé (Cagliari), Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).
Not summoned: Mamadou Coulibaly (Salerno).
🇸🇱 SIERRA LEONE:
The players called up: –
Not summoned: Kallon (Genoa)
🇹🇳 TUNISIA:
The players called up: Wajdi Kechrida (Salerno).
Not summoned: –
✅ SERIES A CALENDAR, FROM 20TH TO 24TH DAY:
MATCHDAY 20 – January 6, 2022
Atalanta-Turin
Bologna v Inter
Fiorentina-Udinese
Juventus-Naples
Lazio-Empoli
Milan-Rome
Salerno-Venice
Sampdoria-Cagliari
Sassuolo-Genoa
Spezia-Hellas Verona
MATCHDAY 21 – January 9, 2022
Cagliari-Bologna
Empoli-Sassuolo
Genoa-Spezia
Verona-Salernitana
Inter-Lazio
Napoli-Sampdoria
Roma-Juventus
Turin-Fiorentina
Udinese-Atalanta
Venice-Milan
MATCHDAY 22 – January 16, 2022
Atalanta-Inter
Bologna-Naples
Fiorentina-Genoa
Juventus-Udinese
Milan-Spezia
Rome-Cagliari
Salernitana-Lazio
Sampdoria-Turin
Sassuolo-Hellas Verona
Venice-Empoli
Matchday 23 – January 23, 2021
Cagliari-Fiorentina
Empoli-Rome
Genoa-Udinese
Inter-Venice
Lazio-Atalanta
Milan-Juventus
Naples-Salernitana
Spezia-Sampdoria
Turin-Sassuolo
Hellas Verona-Bologna
Matchday 24 – February 6, 2022
Atalanta-Cagliari
Bologna-Empoli
Fiorentina-Lazio
Inter Milan
Juventus-Hellas Verona
Rome-Genoa
Salerno-Spezia
Sampdoria-Sassuolo
Udinese-Turin
Venice-Naples