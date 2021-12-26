all those called up (and those excluded) for the African Cup, how many races will they miss – SOS Fanta

There Africa Cup of Nations it will be played in Cameroon and will start on January 9, 2022, whoever makes it to the final will be busy until February 6. The Serie A players called up risk missing up to a maximum of five Serie A matches, given that on the weekend of 29-30 January there is a national stop. At the bottom you will find the details of the games that are skipped and which are likely to skip: Matchday 20 (January 6, the retreats of the African teams will have already started), 21st day (January 9), the 22nd day (January 16), the 23rd day (January 23) and the 24th day only in case of final (February 6). Then it will be understood how they will be able to return to Italy, whether with quarantine or buffer. But now let’s see, team by team, all the officials called up or pre-called team by team. Now that the lists are complete, the official announcement for Osimhen also arrived yesterday. But there are also many exclusions, from Singo to Okereke.

🇩🇿 ALGERIA:

The players called up: Ismael Bennacer (Milan), Adam Ounas (Naples).

Not summoned: Mohamed Fares (Genoa), Faouzi Ghoulam (Naples).

🇨🇲 CAMEROON:

The players called up: André Zambo Anguissa (Naples), Martin Hongla (Verona).

Not summoned: Adrien Tameze (Verona).

🇨🇮 IVORY COAST:

The players called up: Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio), Franck Kessie (Milan), Hamed Junior Traoré (Sassuolo), Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo).

Not summoned: Wilfried Singo (Turin), Koffi Djidji (Turin), Cedric Gondo (Salernitana), Ben Lhassine Kone (Turin).

🇬🇲 GAMBIA:

The players called up: Muse Barrow (Bologna), Omar Colley (Sampdoria), Ebrima Colley (Spice), Ebrima Darboe (Rome).

Not summoned: –

🇬🇭 GHANA:

The players called up: Felix Afena-Gyan (Rome).

Not summoned: Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Alfred Duncan (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Gyasi (Spice).

🇬🇳 GUINEA:

The players called up: Amadou Diawara (Rome).

Not summoned: –

🇲🇱 MALI:

The players called up: Lassana Coulibaly (Salerno).

Not summoned: –

🇲🇦 MOROCCO:

The players called up: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina).

Not summoned: Abdou Harroui (Sassuolo), Mehdi Bourabia (Spice), Sofian Kiyine (Venice), Youssef Maleh (Fiorentina).

🇳🇬 NIGERIA:

The players called up: Victor Osimhen (Naples), Ola Aina (Turin).

Not summoned: Simy (Salernitana), David Okereke (Venice), Isac Success (Udinese), Tyronne Ebuehi (Venice), Joel Obi (Salerno).

🇸🇳 SENEGAL:

The players called up: Keita Baldé (Cagliari), Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (Naples), Ibrahima Mbaye (Bologna).

Not summoned: Mamadou Coulibaly (Salerno).

🇸🇱 SIERRA LEONE:

The players called up: –

Not summoned: Kallon (Genoa)

🇹🇳 TUNISIA:

The players called up: Wajdi Kechrida (Salerno).

Not summoned: –

✅ SERIES A CALENDAR, FROM 20TH TO 24TH DAY:

MATCHDAY 20 – January 6, 2022

Atalanta-Turin

Bologna v Inter

Fiorentina-Udinese

Juventus-Naples

Lazio-Empoli

Milan-Rome

Salerno-Venice

Sampdoria-Cagliari

Sassuolo-Genoa

Spezia-Hellas Verona

MATCHDAY 21 – January 9, 2022

Cagliari-Bologna

Empoli-Sassuolo

Genoa-Spezia

Verona-Salernitana

Inter-Lazio

Napoli-Sampdoria

Roma-Juventus

Turin-Fiorentina

Udinese-Atalanta

Venice-Milan

MATCHDAY 22 – January 16, 2022

Atalanta-Inter

Bologna-Naples

Fiorentina-Genoa

Juventus-Udinese

Milan-Spezia

Rome-Cagliari

Salernitana-Lazio

Sampdoria-Turin

Sassuolo-Hellas Verona

Venice-Empoli

Matchday 23 – January 23, 2021

Cagliari-Fiorentina

Empoli-Rome

Genoa-Udinese

Inter-Venice

Lazio-Atalanta

Milan-Juventus

Naples-Salernitana

Spezia-Sampdoria

Turin-Sassuolo

Hellas Verona-Bologna

Matchday 24 – February 6, 2022

Atalanta-Cagliari

Bologna-Empoli

Fiorentina-Lazio

Inter Milan

Juventus-Hellas Verona

Rome-Genoa

Salerno-Spezia

Sampdoria-Sassuolo

Udinese-Turin

Venice-Naples

