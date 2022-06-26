“All those who love him were there”

Selena Gomez credit: Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez spoke about the wedding of Britney Spears, to which she was invited a few weeks ago, with Entertainment Tonight. According to the star, “all the people who love” the interpreter of “Toxic” were invited to this intimate ceremony which took place at his property in Thousand Oaks, California. As a reminder, no member of his family was present.

“I think it was a day made to celebrate love,” explained the singer. “And I wish him nothing but love. I think everyone who loves him was there, and that’s all that matters.”

Also invited to this ceremony, we could see Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, or even Madonna. When asked if she saw the photos that went viral and were turned into memes, Selena laughed, “No, I haven’t seen them.”

Separately, it was recently revealed that Britney and hubby Sam Asghari are now planning to travel to Hawaii for their honeymoon.

A source told E! News, “Britney and Sam have had plenty of time together as newlyweds and have been relaxing since their wedding. They plan to honeymoon in a month after Sam finishes promoting his movie. They plan to go to Hawaii or somewhere international.” The insider added that the ‘…Baby One More Time’ singer – who has regained control of her fortune since her conservatorship was lifted last year – now feels “fearless” and feels to be “a new person” since her wedding.