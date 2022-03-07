all-time low for a limited time

The FreeBuds Studio fall to 129 euros in the Huawei store, you will save more than what you pay.

The Huawei store offers its users high-level offers for its products. One of the best currently stars the FreeBuds Studio, your “premium” headphones with active noise cancellation. Attention, because its price plummets to €129 on the Huawei website.

It is a scandalous discount for these precious headband headphones, because its original price is 299 euros. Therefore, you can save more than what you spend on the purchase of these FreeBuds Studio. If we look at the price history of these headphones on Amazon, we see that they have never been so cheap. Unfortunately, Huawei’s is a flash offer that you should take advantage of now, before it disappears.

Buy the Huawei FreeBuds Studio with a spectacular discount

Besides for the discount of 170 euros, these Huawei FreeBuds Studio are interesting for their quality design. You can choose between the model of gold color or black colorboth with an aesthetic really fancy. Thanks to the padded ear cushions and a weight of about 260 grams, these headphones they are also very comfortable.

The FreeBuds Studio are equipped with 40-millimeter dynamic drivers that offer a high definition sound quality. No matter what type of audio you want to listen to, you will always hear it in the best quality. In addition, thanks to the high-resolution codec-L2HC, they support fast and stable audio transfer avoiding loss of resolution.

Our protagonists also stand out for the good job of your active noise cancellation system, with four microphones on each side to detect ambient sounds and mute them more precisely. Count on multi-scene perception technologyFreeBuds Studio adjust noise cancellation depending on where you are.

Among its great features we also find a six microphone system so that the calls pass with total clarity. In addition, in the outer parts mount touch controls that allow to control its operation in a simple and fast way.

Finally, the Huawei FreeBuds Studio equip a 410mAh battery What does it offer? up to 20 hours of use with noise cancellation activated. They are charged through the USB-C port, with an approximate charging time of 70 minutes. In short, high quality headphones in all the sections that you can buy for only 129 euros Limited Time.

