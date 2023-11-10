All Time Low in Metro City – X-Press Magazine – Entertainment in Perth

opening set with lost in stereo from their third album nothing personalThe atmosphere was heated from the beginning. From there, the band rattled off an impressive set list that spanned the last two decades and boasted something for everyone from their fan base. The near capacity crowd, consisting mostly of the fairer sex, increased the decibel range dramatically whenever they played one of their top songs, and there was a lot to look forward to!

Now twenty years on, All Time Low is worthy of all the accolades it receives. Consisting of Alex Gaskarth on vocals and guitar, Jack Barakat on lead guitar, Ryan Dawson on drums, and Jack Merrick on bass, their stage presence is consistent and energetic, and the crowd was delighted by their authentically styled rock show. There was no need for dramatic visual effects, just good stage lighting and good music that made Metro City feel like a perfect storm of stadium vibes and a nightclub rock show.

Over the years, All Time Low has evolved musically to follow popular music trends while remaining relatively simple and humble. Most recent collaboration with Avril Lavigne, absolutely fake, were featured throughout their set, demonstrating the breadth of the band’s vision and trajectory.

Known for their vigorous touring ethic, the band has expressed that they found the COVID years difficult, as the world stage was limited due to the pandemic. But on Wednesday night it was clear they were happy to be back in Australia, sharing the fun they had exploring Rottnest Island during the day before the show.