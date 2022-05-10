All-time low price for these Pro headphones

Share

The OnePlus Buds Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, they are yours for 109 euros. Eye, because they are a spectacular purchase.

OnePlus showed that it is capable of creating great audio devices with its OnePlus Buds Pro, headphones that pleasantly surprised us when we reviewed them. Now, taking advantage of they are cheaper than ever, we want to recommend your purchase if you are looking for good quality-price headphones. Right now, the OnePlus Buds Pro drop to the 109 euros in amazonstore in which he stars great user ratings.

With these headphones you will enjoy a premium sound qualitya very effective active noise cancellation Y up to 38 hours of autonomy. Also, why deny it, the OnePlus Buds Pro are really pretty. Its recommended retail price is 149 euros, but now it is down to 109 euros, its historical minimum. If you are looking for good wireless headphones, these from OnePlus they are a spectacular purchase and we will tell you why.

Buy the magnificent OnePlus Buds Pro for its historical minimum price

You only need to take a first look at them to confirm that the design of these OnePlus Buds Pro is beautiful, at least from our point of view. That dual-color aesthetic really suits him, with the upper part in matte black and the metallic stick. Also, thanks to a weight of 4.35 grams per earphone and to the silicone tips, they offer excellent comfort. They have IP55 protection, so don’t worry about rain or sweat drops.

Inside these headphones work 11-millimeter dynamic drivers that offer balanced, high-quality audio experience. As we have mentioned, they have a active noise cancellation system that does a great job when silencing outside noises. In addition, it has transparency mode and microphones that capture our voice with good precision during calls.

Listening to music, working, watching series… These OnePlus Buds Pro are good for everything you need.

touch controls of these OnePlus Buds Pro are in the metallic part, that is, in the stick. They do not work with a single touch, but you have to pinch them to carry out the corresponding action. It may take some time to get familiar with these controls, but you’ll thank them later because prevent accidental touches.

Of course, you can pair these earphones with your devices via bluetooth. In addition, if you download the HeyMelody app on your mobile or tablet, you can activate intelligent noise cancellation, customize touch controls and update the firmwareamong other options.

As for the battery, each earphone equips a 40 mAh battery, while that of the charging case is 520 mAh. The Buds Pro can reach six hours of playback with noise cancellation activated, with about two hours more if you dispense with this function. Furthermore, autonomy can arrive at 38 hours If you use a charging case that is compatible with the wireless charging and also offers fast charge for headphones.

In short, the OnePlus Buds Pro are one of the best wireless headphones in ear that you can buy in terms of value for money. For 109 euros on Amazonyou can get some good headphones for listening to music, working, watching videos and much more.

