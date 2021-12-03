All-time low, S-Pen and Chromebook as a gift

Now you have no more excuses: if you are looking for the best Samsung smartphone currently in circulation today you should absolutely not miss the opportunity to buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. In fact, a promotion has started that combines 3 of them together and that allows for a truly avant-garde technology park since in addition to a large discount you will have free Cover with integrated S-Pen and a Chromebook.

Historical low for Galaxy S21 Ultra and 2 greedy gifts

By clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you will have the opportunity to buy Galaxy S21 Ultra a 899 euros instead of 1279 euros without the need for any coupon, in fact this is automatically applied once added to the cart. It is a rather important price but in any case the all-time low never reached so far and a rare offer that guarantees you savings over 350 euros for a smartphone that remains the protagonist of the mobile scene, also because it has just received the Android 12 and One UI 4.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G mounts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display at WQHD + resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1500 nit. The processor Exynos 2100, finally able to fill the gap with its counterpart Qualcomm, is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage space and a 5000 mAh battery. The strength of the smartphone is the photographic sector with a 108 MP sensor with optical stabilization and f / 1.8 aperture, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a 10 MP sensor with excellent 3X zoom.

Once purchased, between 3 and 19 December 2021, you will automatically subscribe to two promotions: in fact, you will receive the Cover with S-Pen for Galaxy S21 Ultra (worth about 80 Euros, info and regulations) and the Galaxy Chromebook Go (worth 199 Euros, info and rules) in short, definitely not to be missed.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on offer from MediaWorld to 899 Euro (discount visible in cart)

Also available in Silver color.

