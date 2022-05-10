the saga Touhou It is, although many do not know it, one of the franchises with the most games on Nintendo Switch. So far, the Japanese license can boast of have the hybrid catalog up to 9 titles. Although not all of them are available, since some launch has not yet taken place, we wanted to collect the titles of the series present in the hybrid.

All Touhou games available on Nintendo Switch

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (2017)

This installment proposes us to enter the world of Touhou to immerse ourselves in exciting 1 on 1 combat. The peculiarity of this title, unlike other works in the series, is that we will have a camera on the shoulder that will focus the action on our character. In Kobuto V: Burst Battle we will have the opportunity to control one of the nine available characters to destroy our enemies. If you like action, this is a perfect proposal for you.

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (2018)

This title, one of the most popular games in Touhou on Nintendo Switch, takes us to an RPG set in the Japanese license. Here, as the description of the eShop says, we will embark on a new adventure with Reimu, Marisa and Sanae. These, along with other Touhou characters, will have to discover why the land of Gensokyo has been plunged into darkness. For this, it will be necessary to reveal the mysteries that await in the Tower of Desire. For RPG lovers, Touhou also has an excellent proposal for them.

TOUHOU SKY ARENA -MATSURI- CLIMAX (2019)

This title is Touhou in pure state. The franchise, popular for the complexity of its proposal Bullet Hellreached a new dimension with SKY ARENA -MATSURI- CLIMAX. Here, the skills will change depending on the song we are listening to. More than 70 musical themes Y up to 40 different characters (2nd with 2 variants), this is one of the funniest titles in the universe Touhou.

TOUHOU Spell Bubble (2020)

In the games formula Touhou available on Nintendo Switch anything goes. And if not, ask the motley Spell Bubble. Unlike the proposals seen so far, Spell Bubble it is a title focused on puzzles and music. Here, our mission will be the same as in proposals such as Puyo Puyo Tetris: We will have to chain pieces of the same color to make things complicated for our rival. Without a doubt, one of the most original projects of the brand.

Touhou Luna Nights (2020)

If the premise of Spell Bubble you found it curious, wait until you know what does it have to offer us moon nights. In the purest arcade style, Touhou give a twist and introduces us to an 8-bit side-scrolling action title. As in other projects in the series, the rain of bullets and the elements on the screen will be a constant. However, there is a certain classic aroma here that will delight retro lovers. If it catches your attention, take a look at the video below these lines.

Touhou Hyouibana – Antionomy of Common Flowers (2021)

As we told you at the time, this title was born as a result of the collaboration with twilight frontier. On this occasion, we will take control of the residents of Gensokyo where we will live in our flesh as two can become one. Thanks to its story mode, the fights against rivals in the versus mode and the “Perfect Possession” mechanic, this is one of the games of Touhou most complete of Nintendo Switch. Definitely, this title is Touhou in pure state.

Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R- (2021)

The Serie Genso Wanderer expands with Lotus Labyrinth R, the new RPG of Touhou. In this proposal we can explore dungeons with our favorite characters and enjoy of controls, improvements and systems never seen in the license. Our mission, in the end the premise of the game, will be lead a team Y conquer the impregnable Lotus Labyrinth. If we succeed, we will be worthy of being considered fans of the extensive series Touhou.

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun: Suibotsushita Chinshuu Jigoku (2022)

In autumn 2022 it will arrive on Nintendo Switch one of the latest games Touhou. As in other proposals of the license, on this occasion the genre becomes important again Bullet Hell. To discover what happens after a strange phenomenon, we will have to control the characters of the saga and defeat the enemies that stand in our way. As a novelty, we will have the ability to turn the barrage of bullets into water thanks to the powerful «Spell Cards».

Touhou Shoujo: Tale of Beautiful Memories (undated)

Although we do not yet know how much will be available, we already have the first brushstrokes of the next RPG in the series. In Tale of Beautiful Memories we will live a pixelated and isometric experience. To fight effectively, we will have to press the buttons at the right time and so we will accumulate power. Or, if we are not friends with fighting, we will also have the option to jump and run. Step into the shoes of Reimu and his friends to get to the bottom of the incident and find out what’s hidden in this RPG.

