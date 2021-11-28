all true, a crazy offer – Libero Quotidiano





Benedetta Vitetta November 28, 2021

Who among you does not remember one of the cult scenes of the old film with Renato Pozzetto “The country boy” when the farmer Artemisio (Pozzetto) goes to see a mini one-room apartment to rent in Milan. «Nice, the entrance is nice», he says to the real estate agent who immediately presses him: «Entrance, living-dining room, bed, kitchenette and water closet». All in a single room of a few square meters and without windows. Something futuristic and almost ridiculous for that time – the feature film is from 1984 – but which is now starting to be a solution to be considered in a global world with a total population that is fast approaching 8 billion people and which could significantly reduce the “carbon footprint”, the carbon footprint that each individual produces in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.





This is one of the objectives behind the project carried out by the Swedish giant Ikea which has decided to launch itself again in the real estate sector. Yesterday was the news that, in Tokyo, he rented a 10 (ten!) Square meter studio apartment – fully furnished with branded furniture – at a cost of less than one euro a month. Bills excluded, however. A real revolution in renting that starts from the Land of the Rising Sun and who knows where it will arrive … kitchen – equipped with refrigerator, portable induction plate and fully equipped – up to the bedroom and bathroom with sink and toilet. In the mini apartment it even has a window. Considering the fact that the Japanese metropolis is among the cities with the most expensive real estate market in the world, Ikea’s offer – the rental cost is only 99 yen, or 77 euro cents per month. An opportunity not to be missed since the rent costs as much as a coffee.





“In a small room, one key is to make good use of vertical space. By capturing the room three-dimensionally, new possibilities open up in a limited space »explained the Swedish giant who is doing a great hype to find the tenant. Those who want to apply can do so until December 3 using an application available for Ikea Family members. The only requirement is to be over 20 years old. The new tenant will be able to sign a lease to stay in the house until January 15, 2023. A few years ago the furniture group Ikea, also in the real estate sector, launched BoKlok, a tandem project with the Swedish construction company Skanska to build affordable housing in Scandinavia and the UK. Apartments totally signed by Ikea and which are enjoying great success especially among families with children.



