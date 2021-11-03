All true, Burger king is giving away Bitcoin and other crypto. Here’s what needs to be done

Fast food chain Burger King is partnering with the Robinhood trading platform to feed cryptocurrency hungry people.

According to its website, Burger King is offering members of the U.S. loyalty club the chance to win bitcoin, ether, or dogecoin for a minimum purchase of $ 5 from November 1 to November 21.

At current prices, $ 2.6 million is at stake:

20 bitcoins available (worth $ 1.24 million);

200 ether ($ 870,400);

2 million dogecoins ($ 540,000).

But what needs to be done to win bitcoin or other crypto?

Burger king, how to win Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Let’s start by saying that the promotion, unfortunately, is not valid in Italy, but only in the United States.

After ordering through the Burger King app, customers will receive a reward code via email that is required in order to enter the contest. At this point, you need to register and access the Robinhood online trading platform to claim the rewards.

The promotion comes after the release of Robinhood’s poor third-quarter earnings results, which missed analysts’ estimates, with cryptocurrency trading revenue dropping 78% to $ 51 million from $ 233 million in the year. previous quarter, when dogecoin accounted for 62% of cryptocurrency transactions.

The trading platform also warned investors that factors impacting third quarter results, such as lower cryptocurrency trading, are likely to persist into the next quarter.

Cryptocurrencies, in general, have recently reached all-time highs, mainly thanks to the debut and success of the first bitcoin ETF in the United States.

Source: businessinsider.com

Related articles