all true, what are they hiding from us? No-vax unleashed – Libero Quotidiano





The conspiracy theorists of Covid And vaccine are already unleashed: the Food and drug administration (Fda), the American medicines agency, has asked a federal judge to wait until 2076 before publishing the information according to which he gave the green light to the serum Pfizer. Translated: ordinary citizens will have to wait 55 years before we know how it really went. Not the maximum of “transparency” promised by the leaders of the FDA in the recent past.





“The fact that the FDA fought tooth and nail and took such an absurd and inconceivable position to wait until the year 2076 to complete production further increases the dire need to have these documents immediately,” is the complaint. of the NGO “Public health and medical professionals for transparency”, as reported by Il Tempo. The dispute underlines how the FDA has proposed to “produce 500 pages of data per month which, based on the calculated number of pages, would mean completing its production in almost 55 years, or in the year 2076. Until the entire amount of Documents provided by Pfizer to the Fda will not be made available, proper analysis by independent scientists is not possible. Would the FDA agree to review and authorize this product without all documents? Of course not. These independent and world-renowned scientists should have the data immediately “.





The most obvious suspicion is precisely linked to the times: because the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light very quickly to the Pfizer vaccine, in the face of biblical times to make the data that led to that go-ahead available to the public. We stand out in the group of NGO doctors who have sued the FDA Harvey Risch, professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health And Aaron Siri, whose company represents the NGO in the case. “The FDA’s promise of transparency is, to put it mildly, a bunch of illusions,” Siri wrote last November 17.





“It took exactly 108 days for the FDA from Pfizer to start producing the licensing records to when the FDA cleared the Pfizer vaccine. Taking what the FDA said it would have conducted an intense review and analysis. robust, thorough and comprehensive of those documents to ensure that Pfizer vaccine was safe and effective for licensing. Although he conducted this extensive review of Pfizer documents in 108 days, he now requires over 20,000 to make them publicly available. “.



