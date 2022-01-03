“All true what they say about Keanu Reeves”, in the words of Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown, unforgettable Captain Hadley of The Wings of Freedom, is in the cast of John Wick 4 and has good things to say about Keanu Reeves. Like everyone, on the other hand.

John Wick 4 will also be expected for the legendary protagonist Keanu Reeves, but for most cinephiles Clancy Brown is no less historical: the actor was the very menacing Captain Hadley in The wings of Freedom, a life role that made him a mythical character actor, until his recent participation in Dexter: New Blood, including performance capture in the video game Detroit: Become Human. In short, when a veteran like Clancy Brown talks about John Wick 4 and Keanu Reeves you have to listen to him.

John Wick 4, Clancy Brown’s role in the sequel, and her take on Keanu Reeves

John Wick 4 has recently been moved to March 2023, then the words released to Collider by Clancy Brown they are also precious to pass the long wait. In the interview Brown confirmed the high opinion that other colleagues had of Keanu Reeves, for a few days on our screens with Matrix: Resurrections. Not that it was needed, but …

I was on set for the last night of filming Lance Reddick [interprete di Charon nella saga di John Wick, ndr] it was good, I really wanted to meet Lance. And I wanted to check everything that was said about Keanu: absolutely is real and absolutely right. Keanu on principle came to celebrate Lance at that moment, he was really nice. It’s a good person that Mr. Reeves.

Regarding the character he himself plays in John Wick 4, Clancy Brown he obviously didn’t want to reveal too much, but left some generic clues: “With my character you will know more of Great Table, how that complex authoritarian structure works. And they are in a couple of scenes that could be considered d ‘action, I presume. So many of my scenes I’m with Bill Skarsgård, we had a lot of fun.”