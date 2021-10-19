All TV programs from 6 to 12 November 2021

Weekly, puremedias.com It invites you to discover an overview of the schedules of the French channels, which will be valid in three weeks. In addition to the four historical episodes of the channel, also discover a selection of scheduled episodes, as well as schedule changes for the second part of the evening or during the day on all channels. Here is our pick for this week From Saturday 6 to Friday 12 November 2021.

Saturday 6 November 2021

President

TF1: “Star Academy: We said we would meet in 20 years,” entertainment by Nikos Aliagas

France 2: France / Argentina, rugby match as part of the Autumn Nations Test, commented by Matteo Larteau and Dimitri Yakvili (Live)

France 3: “Meurtres à Marie-Galante”, a French TV film directed by Marc Barrat with Pascal Légitimus and Anne Caillon (unreleased)

France 5: “Echappées belles”, magazine presented by Sophie Jovilard on the theme “Vélomaritime: From Etretat to Calais” (unpublished)

M6: “NCIS: Los Angeles” Episode 3 and 4 of Season 11 of the American series with Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J (unreleased)

C8: “My Sir Is A Celebrity”, entertainment with Dennitsa Ekonomova, Delphine Weisspizer, Dave, Julian Gillon, Christophe Licata, Elsa Essenault, Priscilla Petit, Sophie Tapie, Guillaume Genton, Marty Early and Tangy Tobit (unreleased)

And also:

France 2: 14:50 France / South Africa Women’s rugby match organized as part of the Autumn Tour and commented by Jean Abiello and Laura Di Muzio (Live)

C8: From 14 Rolex Paris Masters Edition 36 (Live)

Sunday 7 November 2021

President

TF1: “Rendez-vous chez les Malawas” is a French film directed by James Huth with Christian Clavier and Sylvie Testud (unreleased)

France 2: “Men in Black: International”, American film directed by F. Gaary Gray with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson (unreleased)

France 3: “Manhunt: In the footsteps of the killer”, a British miniseries directed by Mark Evans with Martin Clones (unreleased)

France 5: Documentary film “Trump, a pirate of democracy” directed by Elsa Guell and Antoine Guéiri and screened as part of the collection “La fabrique du mensonge” (unreleased)

M6: – “Intimate Ambition: Women Politicians in Power”, show by Karen Le Marchand (unreleased)

art: “Apocalypse Now Final Cut” is an American film directed by Francis Ford Coppola with Marlon Brando

History of the RMC: “Bring the Accused”, a magazine presented by Rachid Mbarki and Dominique Resette on the theme “François Darcy, the bullet in the back” (unpublished)

And also:

TF1: 9:35 Episode 100 of the animated series “Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug and Chat Noir” (unreleased)

C8: At 3 pm the final of the 36th Rolex Paris Masters (live) and at 7.40 pm the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, commented by Laurent Dupin and Renaud Derlo (live)

Monday 8 November 2021

President

TF1: “The Final Part”, a French television film directed by Ludovic Culbeau-Justin with Frank Dubusque, Guy Marchand and Macha Merrill (unreleased)

France 2: “Pants Noise”, a French film directed by Philippe Claudel with Cyril Decor and Deborah François (unreleased)

France 3: “Don’t Kill” is an American film directed by Mel Gibson with Andrew Garfield

channel +: “Lamore Flo”, a French series by and with Romain Boehringer and Philippe Ribot (unreleased)

France 5: “The Widow of Saint-Pierre” is a French film directed by Patrice Lecomte with Juliette Binoche and Danielle Otwell.

M6: “Love in the Meadow” episode 11 of season 16 of Karen Le Marchand’s show

art Presumed Innocent is an American film directed by Alan Bakula with Harrison Ford

C8: “Les municipaux, trop c’est trop”, a French film with and by Eric Carrière and Francis Ginibre (unreleased)

W9: “Insaississables” is an American film directed by Louis Lettier with Marc Ruffalo and Melanie Laurent.

TMC: “Wonderful Woman” is an American film directed by Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot

NRJ 12: “Various crimes and truths: Le Prime en direct” a program presented by Jean-Marc Morandini on the theme “My father, this bastard”.

honey 25: “Happy Valley”, the first season of the British series written by Sally Wainwright with Sarah Lancashire



And also:

TF1: 19:10 “Tomorrow is ours” with the arrival of Victoria April

M6: 17:30 Special “Shopping Queens” Miss France

Tuesday 9 November 2021

President

TF1: “Koh-Lanta: The Legend”, episode 11 of the entertainment presented by Denis Brogniart

France 2: The Kalahari The other law of the jungle, a documentary by Pierre Stein (unreleased)

France 3: “Sophie Cross”, a detective series directed by Frank Van Mecklen with Alexia Barlier and Thomas Joinet (unreleased)

France 5: “Brain Repair, A New Life Chance”, documentary film directed by Timothy Derricks and presented as part of “Enquête de santé” (unreleased)

M6: Weeds, a French film co-written with Giron and Catherine Deneuve (unreleased)

art: German documentary “Salmon, a good vein” directed by Albert Kinchtel

W9: “Bumblebee” is an American film directed by Travis Knight with Hailee Steinfeld (unreleased)

TMC: “Celine Dion Songs You’ll Never Forget” entertainment produced by DMLS TV



Wednesday 10 November 2021

President

TF1: “Les profs 2”, a French film directed by Pierre-François-Martin Laval with Keve Adams and Isabel Nante

France 2: “Germinal”, a French miniseries written by Julien Leilati and directed by David Orrig with Louis Perez and Guillaume de Tonguedec (finalist)

France 3: “Roots and Wings”, a magazine presented by Carol Geisler on the theme “Taste of Quebec” (unpublished)

France 5: “La grande librairie”, a magazine presented by François Posnel

M6: “France Has Incredible Talent” Episode 4 of the 16th season of Karen Le Marchand’s entertainment show (Actions)

art: James Hall is a British film directed by Ken Loach with Barry Ward and Simon Kirby

W9: “Christian Quesada: From TV studios to prison, what really happened?” Documentary presented by Natalie Reno (unreleased)

TMC: “Burger Quiz”, entertainment by Alan Shabat with Pierre Nene, Alison Wheeler, Gerard Darmon and Jonathan Cohen

TFX: Funny “Super Tata” by Sylvie Jenali (unreleased)



Thursday 11 November 2021

President

TF1: “Munch” episodes 7 and 8 of season 4 of the French series with Isabelle Nante, Orelene Wake and Tom Villa (finally)

France 2: “A Critical Inquiry”, magazine presented by Elise Lucet on the theme “Waste, the Smell of Excess” (unpublished)

France 3: “Tous en Martinique”, entertainment by Laury Tilleman and Claudy Siar

France 5: “Arctic Journey: At the Heart of Global Warming”, a documentary film directed by Ashley Morris

M6: Series The Best Pastry Chef, Episode 6, Season 10 of Marie Portolano’s entertainment show (unreleased)

art: “Anna”, Italian-French series directed by Niccol Omanetti with Giulia Dragoto (finalist)

C8: Laura Lawn: The Devil is a Cute Little Girl (unreleased)

W9: “Catch Me If You Can” is an American film directed by Steven Spielberg with Leonardo DiCaprio

TMC: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” is an American film directed by Peyton Reed with Paul Rudd

Discover RMC: “Top Gear France”, the seventh season of entertainment presented by Philip Lelloch, Bruce Johnny, Luc Alphand and Lone Ton with “Bienvenue chez les Ch’tis” (unreleased)



And also:

C8: 23:00 Documentary “Laura Lun: The Triumph of Daring” by Anthony Adam

Friday 12 November 2021

President

TF1: “Dancing with the Stars” Episode 9 of Entertainment’s Season 11 presented by Camille Compal (Live).

France 2: “Capitine Marlowe”, a French series directed by Jose Dayan with Corinne Masiero and Virginie Ledwin

France 3: Inferno is a Hungarian-American film directed by Ron Howard with Tom Hanks

France 5: “Atelier Cyrano” is a theatrical film directed by Jack Webber with François Morel

M6: “Find an apartment or a house”, a program presented by Stéphane Plaza with “Brittany Special” (unreleased)

art: “Le Contract de trop” is a German television film directed by Lars Becker and Fritz Karl (unreleased)

C8: “The Sebastian Years”, entertained by Patrick Sebastian

W9: “Action Survey”, magazine presented by Marie-Ange Casalta on the theme “Firefighters in the Pyrenees: in the emergency of daily accidents” (unpublished)

TFX: Italy-Switzerland, commentary on the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup by Gregoire Margoton and Bixente Lizarro (Live)

Discover RMC: “Kamel I’m Going to Sleep at Home”, a documentary series directed by Antoine de Maximi with private money.



And also:

C8: 11:15 pm “Five years of the night of the common good”, presented by Cécile de Minibus.