New month, new entries in the Netflix catalog. With the arrival of September, the streaming giant offers its subscribers a wide selection of films, documentaries, shows and animated series. Acclaimed TV series such as The House of Paper and Lucifer return, with the fifth and sixth seasons respectively.
The proposed non-self-produced television series are just four. Among these stand out Chicago Fire (2012) and the spin-off Chicago Med (2015), a beloved medical drama.
Among the films, the introduction in the catalog of Eat, pray, love, a success of 2010 with a cast that counts names of the caliber of Julia Roberts and James Franco.
Two years after its release in theaters around the world, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu finally arrives on Netflix too. In July, the platform had introduced in its catalog Pokémon explorations, twenty-third season of the animated series of the well-known franchise.
All TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in September
Netflix Original movie
Afterlife of the Party
September 8
September 10
Kate
Prey
The Silver Dragon
September 15
Nightbooks – Tales of Scary
Schumacher
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya – Untold Stories
September 22
Confessions of an invisible girl
Intrusion
September 24
The starling’s nest
My Little Pony: A new generation
September 28
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – The unpredictable ranking of the most predictable moments in cinema
September 29
We were songs
Movie
September 1st
Little Women
Eat, pray, love
September 12
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
September 14
Survival School: Frost Challenge
September 16
My heroes were the cowboys
September 26
Shaun, the Sheep: Farmageddon
September 27
Oh Mama! Here We Go Again
Zombieland: Double Tap
September 29
Friend zone
Netflix Original TV series
September 3
The Paper House (season 5, part 1)
Dive Club – A Plunge into Mystery (season 1)
September 7
On the Verge: al Limite (season 1)
September 8
Into the Night (season 2)
September 10
Lucifer (season 6)
September 17
Sex Education (season 3)
Squid Game (season 1)
September 22
Dear White People (season 4)
Jaguar (season 1)
September 23
Poses (season 3)
September 24
Robbers – Series (season 1)
Midnight Mass (miniseries)
Blood & Water (season 2)
September 30th
Love 101 (season 2)
Luna Park (season 1)
TV series
September 1st
Chicago Med (season 1)
Chicago Fire (season 1)
Trapped (seasons 1, 2)
September 20
Superstore (season 1)
From what time will the new releases be available?
It is useless to wait for the stroke of midnight of the previous day: the catalog is updated at nine in the morning. This applies to all TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in September and beyond.