New month, new entries in the Netflix catalog. With the arrival of September, the streaming giant offers its subscribers a wide selection of films, documentaries, shows and animated series. Acclaimed TV series such as The House of Paper and Lucifer return, with the fifth and sixth seasons respectively.

The proposed non-self-produced television series are just four. Among these stand out Chicago Fire (2012) and the spin-off Chicago Med (2015), a beloved medical drama.

Among the films, the introduction in the catalog of Eat, pray, love, a success of 2010 with a cast that counts names of the caliber of Julia Roberts and James Franco.

Two years after its release in theaters around the world, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu finally arrives on Netflix too. In July, the platform had introduced in its catalog Pokémon explorations, twenty-third season of the animated series of the well-known franchise.

All TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in September

Netflix Original movie

Afterlife of the Party

September 8

September 10

Kate

Prey

The Silver Dragon

September 15

Nightbooks – Tales of Scary

Schumacher

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya – Untold Stories

September 22

Confessions of an invisible girl

Intrusion

September 24

The starling’s nest

My Little Pony: A new generation

September 28

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! – The unpredictable ranking of the most predictable moments in cinema

September 29

We were songs

Movie

September 1st

Little Women

Eat, pray, love

September 12

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

September 14

Survival School: Frost Challenge

September 16

My heroes were the cowboys

September 26

Shaun, the Sheep: Farmageddon

September 27

Oh Mama! Here We Go Again

Zombieland: Double Tap

September 29

Friend zone

Netflix Original TV series

September 3

The Paper House (season 5, part 1)

Dive Club – A Plunge into Mystery (season 1)

September 7

On the Verge: al Limite (season 1)

September 8

Into the Night (season 2)

September 10

Lucifer (season 6)

September 17

Sex Education (season 3)

Squid Game (season 1)

September 22

Dear White People (season 4)

Jaguar (season 1)

September 23

Poses (season 3)

September 24

Robbers – Series (season 1)

Midnight Mass (miniseries)

Blood & Water (season 2)

September 30th

Love 101 (season 2)

Luna Park (season 1)

TV series

September 1st

Chicago Med (season 1)

Chicago Fire (season 1)

Trapped (seasons 1, 2)

September 20

Superstore (season 1)

From what time will the new releases be available?

It is useless to wait for the stroke of midnight of the previous day: the catalog is updated at nine in the morning. This applies to all TV series and movies coming out on Netflix in September and beyond.