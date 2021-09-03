all TV series to be released in September 2021

While we are waiting for the finale of Nine Perfect Strangers, the new series with Nicole Kidman (here you can find our preview of Nine Pefect Strangers), the catalog of Amazon Prime Video continues to update itself with the news of September, offering a good mix of genres.

Among the homegrown productions it stands out Dinner Club, a traveling culinary show in which some famous people travel together with the chef Carlo Cracco, while fans of Goliath will finally be able to attend the fourth and final season. We then have two docuseries, one on the football team of Paris Saint-Germain and one about the company LuLaRoe, maker of flashy leggings and accused of being nothing more than a pyramid scheme. In short, there is really a lot of meat on the fire and to find out how much you just have to continue reading.

Dinner Club, Season 1 – from September 24th

Diego Abatantuono, Fabio De Luigi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Ferilli, Luciana Littizzetto, Valerio Mastandrea and Carlo Cracco are the protagonists of the new Amazon Original series of Italian production Dinner Club, the innovative cooking travelogue in six episodes which sees them engaged in a series of daring journeys through some of the most surprising places and flavors in Italy. The show, produced by Banijay Italia, will see the six actors travel through Italy together with starred chef Carlo Cracco to discover some of Italy’s culinary wonders and local traditions in spectacular locations.

The chef will travel with each of them, tasting extraordinary foods and discovering surprising and hidden territories, even through adventurous and sometimes comical gastronomic experiences. Together, all the protagonists of the Dinner Club will find themselves sharing six dinners punctuated by travel stories, unique dishes and funny and brilliant conversations.

PSG City of lights, 50 years of legend – from 10 September

Paris Saint-Germain, the most successful club in France, is the protagonist of the Amazon Exclusive PSG docuseries City of Lights, 50 years of legend that with its two seasons immerses spectators in the heart of the club, during the crazy final of the 2019 season / 2020 and then throughout the 20/21 season, retracing the history of the club from the French capital through its current players and past legends.

Fifty years of passion, adventure and ambition. A unique and privileged look at the club, following players, coaches and fans in the heart of the action over the past two seasons and their challenging journey into Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League.

Voltaire High, Season 1 – from 10th September

When in September 1963 the Voltaire becomes a mixed high school, and for the first time a group of girls will teach lessons with the boys, the world stops for a moment. There are 11 girls and hundreds of boys: it is a revolution. Set in a high school – great place for hormonal fireworks – Voltaire High sheds new light on issues that are still current.

Adults and adolescents come into contact, not always by finding what they were looking for, but mostly by learning to live together, in the everyday life of a world that has not yet lived through ’68. This historical drama sees Marie Roussin in the role of showrunner and will consist of eight episodes: the first four are directed by Alexandre Castagnetti (Tamara) and the last four by Edouard Salier (Mortel).

Loading... Advertisements

LulaRich – from 10th September

LulaRich is a four-episode docuseries that tells the story of LuLaRoe. Known for its soft buttery leggings, the infamous multilevel marketing company went viral by promising young mothers salvation through work from home. Harnessing the growing power of social media, the eccentric founders of LuLaRoe have recruited an army of independent retailers to sell their increasingly bizarre and flawed apparel products.

Through exclusive interviews, this series reveals how it all went wrong in a spectacularly strange and comical way. Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, directors of the lively documentary Fyre Fraud, take viewers into an immersion into the best and worst of the infamous LuLaRoe, which became famous in the USA for its exaggerated leggings. Over the course of the episodes, co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, former employees and “independent distributors” are interviewed, who striving for a better life have stumbled upon what many claim to be. a real pyramid scheme.

Goliath, Season 4 – starting September 24th

For the fourth and final season of the hugely successful Amazon Original series Goliath, the Academy Award winner and winner of a Golden Globe Billy Bob Thornton returns to play the role of lawyer Billy McBride. Following Patty (Nina Arianda), who has taken up a position in a prestigious law firm in San Francisco, Billy returns to his roots as a lawyer. Together they will try to dismantle one of America’s greatest “Goliaths”: the opioid industry.

As Billy copes with his chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling of being used, their loyalty will be tested, putting their partnership at risk. In a world where money can buy anything, even justice, they will have to risk everything to do what is right. In addition to Billy Bob Thornton and Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone and JK Simmons are also part of the cast of Goliath.

All other releases in September 2021

ER – Doctors on the front line, Seasons 1-15 – from 1st September

All fifteen seasons of the famous medical drama created by Michael Crichton arrive in one fell swoop. Over the years, ER was one of the most watched series and helped launch the career of George Clooney and is currently the third most awarded, after Game of Thrones and Simpson. The show is set in Chicago’s County General Hospital and tells the life of the doctors who work there and the various cases and emergencies they face.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 6 – starting September 5th

While the eleventh and final season of the parent series The Walking Dead has just started (here you can read our impressions on the first two episodes of The Walking Dead 11), on Prime Video comes the sixth season of the spin-off Fear The Walking Dead. Consisting of 16 episodes, the season aired on AMC from 11 October 2020 to 13 June 2021 and garnered better acclaim than previous seasons.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 16 – starting September 6

We are approaching the conclusion of this monthly review with another medical drama, the one that undermined ER from the primacy of longest running medical series on television. This milestone was reached with the sixteenth season, arriving on Prime Video and aired for the first time on ABC from September 26, 2019 to April 9, 2020, for a total of twenty-one episodes. The season sees Greg Germann, Jake Borelli and Chris Carmack join the main cast and continues the story of Dr. Meredith Gray and her colleagues.

Back to the Rafters – from September 17th

Six years on Packed to the Rafters the star family of the popular Australian series returns for one final season in Back to the Rafters. Dave and Julie have created a new life in the countryside with youngest daughter Ruby and, as they all reunite in Sydney for their 35th anniversary, history repeats itself and circumstances force them once again to cram themselves into Ben’s two-bedroom home. During the visit it becomes apparent that the Rafters’ older children are facing new challenges and Grandpa Ted is struggling to find his place.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 – starting September 24th

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is the fashion show that will unveil the latest Savage x Fenty collection of the icon of the world of music and fashion Rihanna. Blending fashion, dance and music in an iconic setting, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 – of which Rihanna is executive producer and creative director – will showcase the brand new assortment of styles through props, lighting and simple yet impactful shooting. Now in its third consecutive year, the highly anticipated fashion experience continues to questioning tradition and redefining the concept of sexy.