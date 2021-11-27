all upcoming appointments

From 25th to 30th November and by 31st December. The tax deadline agenda marks several dates in red. And the accounts risk being too.

All in one month. Or a little more if you are lucky. Tax deadlines weigh like a boulder on taxpayers, with the reactivation of the collection machine that recalled previous debts, despite the health emergency is still ongoing. And, like every end of the year, they do the math, calculator in hand. A context in which the numbers become a boulder: from 25 to 30 November the cyclone of payments is concentrated, with the terms of payment of the advances and the tax and IRAP returns to be transmitted. In five days, something like 62 tax deadlines are condensed.

The political pressure and the interested categories for the extension of the terms did not breach. Even the extension to the first months of 2022 appears to be a difficult goal, if only due to the proximity of the deadline. For this taxpayers late with the tax authorities they look forward to the next few weeks with concern, in which the installments to be recovered will be concentrated both for the balance and excerpt of the folders and for the Scrapping ter. Four and eight to be exact. Considered too many to justify new resources for the extension. Resources that, at the moment, don’t even seem to be there.

Tax deadlines, mini-extension hypothesis: what it is

In practice, no new extensions are on the horizon. Or perhaps a yes, which appears feasible both in terms of time and cost. That is, slightly defer the timing for the expiring installments, projecting everything to 31 December. Really a buffer operation anywaycertainly not enough to stop money from escaping taxpayers’ pockets. This is because, even with a postponement of one month, omitting only one of the appointments with the tax deadlines could affect the benefit. By making it jump and making everything go back to the starting situation, indeed, with the task of an even faster balance.

Tax advances and other deadlines represent almost 80% of the total appointments with the tax authorities in the coming weeks. The stamp duty on electronic invoices for the third quarter is also part of the group. Which, however, would not even fall within the mini-extension. Basically, there do not seem to be many ways out. Resources or not, the appointment with the tax deadlines will have to be honored. With the hope that the coming year will give greater satisfaction in terms of recovery.