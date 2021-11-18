all upcoming movies, including Justice League!

Sky Cinema Collection prepares to become DC Superheroes, with programming dedicated to the adventures of superheroes and antiheroes from the DC universe, including Batman, Catwoman, Joker And Justice League.

Among the films not to be missed we point out Justice League, both in the 2017 version and in the 2021 director’s cut ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE (by the way, catch up on our analysis of the three best Justice League scenes) with Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Ezra Miller (Flash). We also find Gal Gadot, directed by Patty Jenkins, in Wonder Woman 1984 and Jason Momoa in Aquaman, the film about the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean.

Space also a green Lantern by Ryan Reynolds, in which we follow the story of Hal Jordan, a test pilot who inherits the powers and responsibilities of an intergalactic guardian, and obviously there are seven films dedicated to Batman, including the two directed by Tim Burton (Batman And Batman Returns), the two of Joel Schumacher (Batman Forever, Batman & Robin) and the three chapters by Christopher Nolan (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), but also Catwoman with Halle Berry, Joker by Todd Phillips with Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix (find out why Joker is an imitation movie) e Birds Of Prey and Harley Quinn’s Phantasmagorical Rebirth.

DC Superheroes programming will be available from 20 to 26 November on Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303), in streaming on NOW and available on demand.