all very similar to the 2017 pre-breakout market

The listing of Bitcoin it continues to collapse, so much so that on December 9 it recorded a sale price of approximately $ 47,500. It is currently located just above, more precisely around $ 48,000 (at the time of writing). This is due to the behavior of the sellers which has seriously challenged the tendency to defend the $ 50,000. According to some expert analysts, Bitcoin is reflecting the early stages of the bull market lived by the crypto in 2017.

The situation of Bitcoin is reminiscent of the pre-bull market phases of 2017

The closest previous ATH price action to the current one was in 2017. Maybe?

This is what the trader stated Nunya Bizniz which, according to the graph examined on the current situation of Bitcoin, it shows some resembles with the period pre bull market of the 2017 crypto.

BTC daily: Price action at a prior ATH that has been most similar to now was in 2017. Maybe? pic.twitter.com/FzelorJqK6 – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) December 8, 2021

Hence, this would clearly indicate that a possible is on the way breakout for Bitcoin. Obviously we will have to wait a while and the facts will confirm whether this forecast, compared with the market of 2017, will it come true or not. To this is added what was analyzed by Ben Lilly who argues that the support levels do not give too much confidence to the bulls, who therefore remain on the side of the buttons:

Low pressure on supply, return to neutral financing. This is starting to remind us of the price action we saw earlier this year when the price fell below $ 30k.

Low bid pressure, return to neutral funding. This is starting to feel reminiscent of the price action we saw earlier this year as price bled to sub $ 30k. – Ben Lilly (@MrBenLilly) December 9, 2021

It still remains to be decided in the future of Bitcoin, although for many the confidence in crypto it is the last option currently viable given these bearish corrections. However, there is an almost certainty that unites all analysts, both bearish and bullish, and it is the idea that, most likely, the queen of cryptocurrencies will not move her price much in the coming weeks.

In practice, the fixes of Bitcoin they may continue for a while longer. However, according to what has been analyzed by experts, the crypto should keep its price between 40,000 and 55,000 dollars, at least for the entire Christmas period. Until, hopefully, the markets will be able to give back a positive sentiment which, despite everything, and in general, Christmas is giving away to cryptocurrencies.