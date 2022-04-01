All video games coming out in April 2022, by release date

yesi last month saw big releases like Gran Turismo 7 or Kirby and the Forgotten Land, April 2022 presents a list of most interesting premieres. Perhaps several of the titles that will soon arrive in the gaming industry go under the radar, but they certainly follow in the wake of the spectacular first quarter of the year, with the icing in the form of Nintendo Switch Sports.

Video games and premieres of the first week of April in the gaming industry

9 Clues: The Secret of Serpent Creek for April 1, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 1, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). Blue rabbit a world of shapes and lost colors for April 1, 2022 (PC).

for April 1, 2022 (PC). crystar for April 1, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 1, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). Lord of the Click 3 for April 1, 2022 (PC).

Video games and premieres of the second week of April in the gaming industry

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising for April 4, 2022 (PC).

for April 4, 2022 (PC). LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for April 5, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC).

for April 5, 2022 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC). MLB The Show 22 for April 5, 2022 (PS5).

for April 5, 2022 (PS5). Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition for April 7, 2022 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC).

for April 7, 2022 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC). godfall for April 7, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One).

for April 7, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One). The House of the Dead: Remake for April 7, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 7, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape for April 7, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S).

for April 7, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S). Lake for April 8, 2022 (PlayStation 4).

Video games and premieres of the third week of April in the gaming industry

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for April 12, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 12, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). CRIMESIGHT for April 14, 2022 (PC).

for April 14, 2022 (PC). Tormented Souls for April 14, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 14, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). Bush Hockey League for April 14, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 14, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). Road 96 for April 15, 2022 (Xbox Series X/S).

Video games and premieres of the fourth week of April in the gaming industry

POSTCARD 4: No Regerts for April 20, 2022 (PC).

for April 20, 2022 (PC). Chernobylite for April 21, 2022 (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

for April 21, 2022 (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S). Star Wars: The Power of the Force for April 20, 2022 (Nintendo Switch).

for April 20, 2022 (Nintendo Switch). MotoGP 22 for April 21, 2022 (PC).

Video games and premieres of the fifth week of April in the gaming industry