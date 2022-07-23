all videos with more than 1,000 million views

At least in theory, this should be the best list of songs based on how many times we’ve listened to them on YouTube.

23/07/2022 23:01

No less than 17 years have passed, a world of time, since YouTube showed us its first video in 2005, and 10 years later, in 2015, Google’s video streaming platform reached 1,000 for the first time. million views in a music video, which was none other than the popular Gangnam style, no matter how much you don’t like it.

The growth has been exponential, of course, and today there are many videos that have passed the barrier of a billion views, a billion American, yes, because you already know that in the United States 1,000 million it’s is a billion and not 1 million as they are counted in Europe. So Google got to work celebrating it with what should be the best playlist in history, at least in terms of reproductions.

And it is that despite the fact that in fact most of the videos with so many views are usually among those aimed at children -Baby Shark salutes you-, Google wanted to collect all the music videos that exceeded 1 000 million reproductions on the YouTube platform, thus creating a huge list of hits that you can already enjoy by following this same link:

Playlist: “Celebrate music videos with over a billion views” (on YouTube)

YouTube Music: tips and tricks to get the most out of the app

As Android Police colleagues told us, there are 317 songs with smash hits like Gangnam Style itself, many of which are questionable in terms of musical quality, although there are also great classics from Guns’n’Roses or Linkin Park, among others. many more of almost every style.

Not in vain, you will find themes ranging from Enrique Iglesias to LMFAO, via Eminem, Katy Perry or queens of the song like Taylor Swift.

The truth is that there is varied music, for all tastes, and to be played for several weeks without stopping, so we leave you the link again so you can enjoy the list

Whether or not you agree that this is the best in history is another story…!

Playlist: “Celebrate music videos with over a billion views” (on YouTube)

Top 7 Music Players on Android (2022)