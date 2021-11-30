All we know about The Idol, the new series written by The Weeknd

Do you remember when The Weeknd was photographed this summer with Angelina Jolie? There was talk of a never confirmed flirtation, but the most accredited thesis is that the meetings were organized to talk about future film projects as the actress is also a producer.

Evidently, everything must have gone smoothly from there because the singer is working on his own series, entitled The Idol, which will be distributed on HBO and will be written together with Reza Fahim And Sam Levinson, known by all for being the creator and director of Euphoria And Malcom and Marie.

The premises seem more than good, then. Indeed, excellent because the cast of writers has just joined too Mary Laws who has written blockbuster films, such as Neon Demon from Nicolas Winding Refn, and one of the most viewed series in the USA, like Succession.

But what do we know about the plot? According to what Deadline reveals, the story – which will unfold over six episodes – centers on the life of a famous pop star who has a rather peculiar relationship with an enigmatic club owner in Los Angeles who, among other things, is also a guru of a secret self-help cult. Are you confused enough? Me too. But given the music videos he got us used to The Weeknd I wasn’t expecting anything different at all.

The protagonist, therefore the one who will play the role of the pop star, will be Lily Rose Depp who, most likely, will also try his hand at some live performances. In fact, apparently, one of the reasons that made the choice fall on her are precisely her singing skills. She will almost certainly be there to keep her company The Weeknd himself, although it is not yet known what his role will be, and then The Australian singer Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son And Steve Zissis. To these are added Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga And Anna Heche. All actors are fairly regular appearances in American TV series schedules.

And now, the question of questions: when will we be able to see it? Of course, we still don’t know. The work has started recently and there are no certain dates even on the start of filming. A fairly realistic prediction could be by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, a good idea might be to catch up with the singer’s other cinematic forays: his cameo in Uncut Gems of the Safdie Brothers, in an episode of American Dad and as a voice actor for one of the characters in the animated short Robot Chicken.