All we know so far

The Fantastic Four have officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what do we know so far?

A new Fantastic Four movie is on the way, having been announced during Marvel’s Phase Four announcement at the San Diego Comic-ConBack in 2019. At the time, Kevin Feige confirmed that Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm would soon be joining the likes of Thor, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel in the MCU.

There have already been several film versions of The Fantastic Four, like the 2005 one, starring Chris Evans and Jessica Alba, and its 2007 sequel. There was also a more recent revival in 2017, with Miles Teller, Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan. However, thanks to Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, the remake would mark the first time superheroes have been part of the broader MCU.

Before discussing the latest iteration of the heroes on the big screen, it’s best to point out that this article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So if you haven’t seen the movie yet, you better click now and come back later.

Although details have been relatively scant since it was announced, there have been a few updates in recent months. Spider-Man director Jon Watts, who was originally set to direct the Fantastic Four movie, has walked away from the project. And then there’s that interesting cameo in Doctor Strange 2 that might suggest casting is further along than we thought… So while we wait for more information, here’s everything we know so far about the next Marvel movie…

FANTASTIC FOUR: RELEASE DATE

Currently, the Fantastic Four movie does not have a release date. Marvel announced it was in development back in 2019, but since there’s been no directing or casting confirmation, we might be waiting a while yet. Release dates have been confirmed for several of the movies. Marvel Phase 4 until mid-2023, and Fantastic Four is not among them.

However, in October, Disney confirmed that it plans to release four Marvel movies in 2024: on February 16, May 3, July 26 and November 18. Fantastic Four is likely to fill one of those slots. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we find out.

FANTASTIC FOUR: PLOT

The plot of the Fantastic Four has not yet been confirmed by Marvel. What we do know is the basic premise that the comics could be based on and the team’s origin story. For those who don’t know, the quartet acquired superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays on a science mission in outer space.

This origin story has been the premise of previous adaptations, so Marvel could use a different approach for the next film. Also, the studio tends to shy away from traditional storylines in its MCU movies. And since the Fantastic Four debuted in 1961, there are plenty of other directions they could take.

There are also plenty of villains that the new movie could feature, such as Namor, the Silver Surfer, Galactus, Doctor Doom, and KI’rt. They’ve also had run-ins with Ronan the Accuser in the past, who was played by Lee Pace in Captain Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy.

FANTASTIC FOUR: CAST

No casting has been confirmed for the Fantastic Four yet, despite various rumors. Marvel hasn’t even announced if any of its previous stars will reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. As soon as the cast of The Fantastic Four is confirmed, we will keep you informed. But in the meantime, we’ve rounded up everything that’s currently known about the main characters: Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm.

WILL JOHN KRASINSKI STAR IN THE FANTASTIC FOUR?

Reed Richards, or Mister Fantastic, is one of the founding members of the Fantastic Four. He is known as one of the most intelligent scientists, with a background in engineering, alien biology, chemistry, and physics. He is known for his stretching abilities. Who will play the smartest man in Marvel?

We’re getting into some serious spoiler territory, but those who have already seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will know that John Krasinski appeared as Richards. He was part of the Illuminati, a group of superheroes in charge of making decisions that will affect the multiverse. Accompanied by Anson Mount’s Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch’s Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo, he was part of the group judging the behavior of Stephen Strange’s multiverse ( Benedict Cumberbatch).

He appeared in the classic blue uniform, complete with the Fantastic Four logo, while being described as “the smartest man in the world”. Richards even mentioned his wife, which we can only speculate was Sue Storm, and her children. However, there is a problem: he was brutally murdered by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) within minutes of introducing him.

So it’s pretty hard to speculate on whether Krasinski will play Richards in the future. Of course, we’re talking about the multiverse, so it’s likely that there will be another version of the character on Earth 616. But we still don’t know if this is who the Fantastic Four movie will focus on and if it will resemble Krasinski.

While the Doctor Strange variants resembled him, both Loki and Spider-Man have been portrayed by different people. All that said, if we were to hedge our bets, Krasinksi seems likely to return. He’s a fan favorite and a huge Hollywood star, so it would be a surprise if that’s the last time we see him dressed.

Mister Fantastic has previously been played by two other actors: Ioan Gruffudd and Miles Teller. Gruffudd has previously ruled out returning to the role, telling Digital Spy that he would prefer to return as a villain. Teller was less determined, telling ComicBook.com that he wouldn’t mind returning to the world of superheroes. He said, “I think those characters in the film adaptations, in the series, have come a long way. And I think they’ve really, you know, started to delve into the complexity of these characters.”

More recently, Teller admitted to The Digital Fix that he “would have no problem” appearing in a future Marvel movie, as long as the script was good and he saw himself working alongside the project’s established team.

WILL EMILY BLUNT PLAY SUE STORM?

Sue Storm is the Invisible Woman, another founding member of the Fantastic Four and the wife of Mister Fantastic. After being exposed to cosmic radiation, she is gifted with the power of invisibility, as well as being able to create force fields. In previous film versions, she has been played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara. However, no actor has stated her desire to reprise her role.

Fans have been speculating whether Emily Blunt, who is Krasinski’s real-life wife, could take on the role. It’s quite infamous that she had to turn down the role of Black Widow due to a scheduling issue, which then went to Scarlett Johansson. And she and Krasinski have a history of working together on screen after appearing in the A Quiet Place movies.

However, Blunt previously talked about how the rumors are only based on fan castings. In 2020, he told The Howard Stern Show: “That’s a fan casting. Nobody’s gotten a phone call. That’s just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool?’

WHO WILL PLAY JOHNNY STORM?

Johnny Storm is Sue’s little brother, who is also exposed to cosmic radiation on his doomed mission. He develops the power to turn his body into a fiery, plasma-like state. Until now there have been no rumors about the casting for this role. In the past, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have handled the role.

It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Evans reprise his role as the Human Torch after he landed a big role in the MCU as Captain America. Jordan also appeared as a new character in the MCU when he played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. So we expect a new casting for the role.

WHO WILL PLAY BEN GRIMM?

Ben Grimm was an astronaut who joined his best friend Richards on the journey to outer space. However, his body had an extreme reaction to cosmic radiation, turning him into The Thing, a super-strong rock-like monster. Michael Chiklis played the part in the 2005 and 2007 versions, while Jamie Bell did it in 2015.

Neither actor expects to reprise the role, but Chiklis did have some advice for his successor. Speaking to Screen Rant, he said they should “go CGI” with his costume. And he added: “The locker room was something else, but it was still a pretty amazing experience.”

WHO WILL DIRECT THE FANTASTIC FOUR?

When Fantastic Four was announced, Jon Watts was hired to direct the film. The filmmaker is behind the successful Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. However, he has now confirmed that he has stepped back from another superhero movie.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Making three Spider-Man movies was an incredible, life-changing experience. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll get back to work.” together, and I can’t wait to see the incredible vision of the Fantastic Four brought to life.”

No word yet on who will take over, but some fans had wondered if Krasinski might be involved. The actor-turned-director has earned much critical acclaim for his work behind the camera in the A Quiet Place films.