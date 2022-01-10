all winners of the cinema category
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the winners of the Golden Globes 2022. Wins the Best Drama Film category The power of the dog of Netflix, while the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg is the best comedy or musical film. Both films garnered three awards each, also winning in the categories of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) while “The Power of the Dog” also won the categories of Best Director (Jane Campion ) and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
Will Smith and Nicole Kidman win the categories for Best Actor / Actress in a Leading Motion Picture Drama respectively for King Richard And About the Ricardos, while Andrew Garfield won the Best Musical or Comedy Film category for Tick, Tick… Boom! They also win Encanto by Disney Best Animated Film, while missing the Golden Globe It was the hand of God by Sorrentino, wins the category Best Foreign Language Film Japanese Drive My Car.
Best Drama Film
The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion – WINNER
Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh
The signs of the heart (CODA), directed by Sian Heder
Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve
A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green
Best Musical or Comedy Film
West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg – WINNER
Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright
Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay
Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
Tick, Tick… Boom !, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Best Director
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard) – WINNER
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – About the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Nicole Kidman – About the Ricardos – WINNER
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom! -WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio- Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – WINNER
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella (Cruella)
Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart (TAIL)
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard)
Ruth Negga – Two Women – Passing (Passing)
Best Foreign Language Film
Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan) – WINNER
Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny (Hytti nro 6), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)
It Was the Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
A Hero (Qahremān), directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)
Madres paralelas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)
Best Animated Film
Encanto, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard – WINNER
Flee (Flugt), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa
My Sunny Maad, directed by Michaela Pavlátová
Raya and the Last Dragon, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – About the Ricardos
Best Original Score
Hans Zimmer – Dune – WINNER
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Best Original Song
No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die – WINNER
Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto
Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) – Respect
