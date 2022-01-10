all winners of the cinema category

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the winners of the Golden Globes 2022. Wins the Best Drama Film category The power of the dog of Netflix, while the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg is the best comedy or musical film. Both films garnered three awards each, also winning in the categories of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) while “The Power of the Dog” also won the categories of Best Director (Jane Campion ) and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman win the categories for Best Actor / Actress in a Leading Motion Picture Drama respectively for King Richard And About the Ricardos, while Andrew Garfield won the Best Musical or Comedy Film category for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! They also win Encanto by Disney Best Animated Film, while missing the Golden Globe It was the hand of God by Sorrentino, wins the category Best Foreign Language Film Japanese Drive My Car.

Best Drama Film

The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion – WINNER

Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh

The signs of the heart (CODA), directed by Sian Heder

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve

A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Best Musical or Comedy Film

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg – WINNER

Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright

Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay

Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard) – WINNER

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – About the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Nicole Kidman – About the Ricardos – WINNER

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! -WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio- Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – WINNER

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella (Cruella)

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog – WINNER

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart (TAIL)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard)

Ruth Negga – Two Women – Passing (Passing)

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan) – WINNER

Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny (Hytti nro 6), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

It Was the Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

A Hero (Qahremān), directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

Madres paralelas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

Best Animated Film

Encanto, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard – WINNER

Flee (Flugt), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa

My Sunny Maad, directed by Michaela Pavlátová

Raya and the Last Dragon, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – About the Ricardos

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer – Dune – WINNER

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Best Original Song

No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die – WINNER

Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto

Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) – Respect

