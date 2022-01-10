News

all winners of the cinema category

Photo of James Reno James Reno26 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the winners of the Golden Globes 2022. Wins the Best Drama Film category The power of the dog of Netflix, while the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg is the best comedy or musical film. Both films garnered three awards each, also winning in the categories of Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) while “The Power of the Dog” also won the categories of Best Director (Jane Campion ) and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman win the categories for Best Actor / Actress in a Leading Motion Picture Drama respectively for King Richard And About the Ricardos, while Andrew Garfield won the Best Musical or Comedy Film category for Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! They also win Encanto by Disney Best Animated Film, while missing the Golden Globe It was the hand of God by Sorrentino, wins the category Best Foreign Language Film Japanese Drive My Car.

Best Drama Film

The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion – WINNER
Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh
The signs of the heart (CODA), directed by Sian Heder
Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve
A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Best Musical or Comedy Film

West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg – WINNER
Cyrano, directed by Joe Wright
Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay
Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard) – WINNER
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – About the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Denzel Washington – Macbeth (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Nicole Kidman – About the Ricardos – WINNER
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! -WINNER
Leonardo DiCaprio- Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights (In the Heights)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story – WINNER
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella (Cruella)

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog – WINNER
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – The signs of the heart (TAIL)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story – WINNER
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard)
Ruth Negga – Two Women – Passing (Passing)

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car (Doraibu mai kā), directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan) – WINNER
Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny (Hytti nro 6), directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)
It Was the Hand of God, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)
A Hero (Qahremān), directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)
Madres paralelas, directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

Best Animated Film

Encanto, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard – WINNER
Flee (Flugt), directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa
My Sunny Maad, directed by Michaela Pavlátová
Raya and the Last Dragon, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – About the Ricardos

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer – Dune – WINNER
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Best Original Song

No Time to Die (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell) – No Time to Die – WINNER
Be Alive (Dixson, Beyoncé) – A Winning Family – King Richard (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda) – Encanto
Down to Joy (Van Morrison) – Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman) – Respect

Source: Variety

Photo of James Reno James Reno26 mins ago
0 19 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth wishes a Merry Christmas with a photomontage!

2 weeks ago

We have discovered which are the haircuts of the most searched celebs on Google

September 18, 2021

Matt Damon has a tattoo in honor of Heath Ledger

September 10, 2021

Rihanna, do you remember how it was in the beginning? | Incredible change

September 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button