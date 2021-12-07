all with a Polaroid, as they fooled them – Libero Quotidiano

Business

Zach Shipman
Six large Italian banks have been scammed for 10 million euros within a few months. The artists of the “scam”, as they have been renamed, are six people – three Italian-Swiss, two Paduan and a Roman – now under investigation for the facts dating back to 2016. For them, now, the Milan Public Prosecutor is asking for indictment, contesting which hypothesis of crime criminal association aimed at a series of scams. The operation was targeted by Bper, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Bpm, Credito Valtellinese, Credito Emiliano and Banca Intesa Sanpaolo.

The scammers, in particular, are accused of having duped the lenders by managing to obtain substantial funding through “the discount of artfully created invoices that would not have been paid”, and then divert this money from the accounts of the companies used for the scam and then let them go bankrupt. In this way, as the Corriere della Sera, “in addition to the damage for the banks robbed of around € 10 million in total, the diversion of money from companies and their bankruptcy has resulted in liabilities of over 20 million euros, while at least 6 million and eight hundred thousand euros of the profits made took the path of the personal profits of the scammers transferred to the Swiss account of Marketeasy Italia srl, and another 4 million on Gs Quality Service srl “.

The banks, however, would have disbursed these loans not realizing the presentation of false documents, such as invoices for non-existent transactions brought to the discount. Therefore, they would be done deceive with a certain superficiality. Among other things, the scammers presented themselves with counterfeit business cards of the Polaroid spa brand, a group that appears among the offended parties in this proceeding for the crime of counterfeiting and use of the trademark.

