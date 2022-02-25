All Xbox games coming to PC Game Pass in 2022 from day 1

PC Game Pass has been with us for nearly five years, a time through which the Microsoft service has managed to conquer PC gamers thanks to a powerful mix of a great catalogue, news in the service from time to time, an acceptable price, and new launches from day one every year.

And it is that with the purchase of studios such as Rare or Arkane Studios, and the acquisition of authentic titans of the industry, such as Activision Blizzard or Zenimax Studiosthat policy of “available from day one” of the Redmond service has become one of the great claims of PC Game Pass.

Reviewing that claim is the objective for which you are reading these lines. In this text we will review what they are the main releases coming to PC Game Pass on day one this year, also giving space to those releases that have already occurred, as well as those that we don’t know if they will come this year, but that will appear through PC Game Pass at some point. Here we go!

What is confirmed for PC Game Pass in 2022



Starfield, one of the great promises of Bethesda.

With a year in which we look forward to works like Atomic Heart or A Plage Tale: Requiem, we can almost forget the rest of great titles to come to PC Game Pass from the first moment, all of them belonging to one of the studios that are currently under the umbrella of the Xbox brand.

qualification Developer launching shredders FoamPunch, I-Illusions Spring 2022 Two Point Campus SEGA Europe May 17, 2022 Weird West WolfEye Studios, Return Digital March 2022 Midnight Fight Express Jacob DzwinelHumble Games September 2022 starflied Bethesda Game Studios November 11, 2022 red fall Arkane Studios Summer of 2022 Chinatown Detective Agency Chinatown Detective Agency Sometime in 2022 Way to the Woods Anthony Tan, Team17 Sometime in 2022 Party Animals Recreate Games Sometime in 2022 bushiden Pixel Arc Studios, Humble Games Sometime in 2022 A Plague Tale: Requiem Asobo Studios Sometime in 2022 Atomic Heart Artyom Galeev, Munfish LLC Sometime in 2022

As you can see, there is an important cocktail of indies along with super-productions from the studios with the greatest presence; unfortunately yes though confirmed to be released in 2022, there are many titles with no fixed release window. It’s time to wait a little longer for them.

What we already have between us on PC Game Pass



Total War: Warhammer III

We must remember that we are close to the end of February, a month has been so far riddled with pitches of first line, and that it still has to give us works of the caliber of Elden Ring before it ends. As well It’s been a good month for PC Game Passso let’s review what has come so far this 2022.

qualification developer launching Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Ubisoft Montréal January 20, 2022 The Anacrusis Stray Bombay Company January 20, 2022 Total War: Warhammer III The Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive February 17, 2022 Madden NFL 2022 * Electronic Arts February 20, 2022

Titles with an asterisk belong to the set of games available through EA Play, EA’s subscription service tied to PC Game Pass.

Although the list above may seem more concise that of the titles that await us, it is worth remembering the number of games that fluctuate through the Microsoft service, both input and output, beyond those we have from day one.

What awaits us beyond this 2022





To close the circle, nothing better than taking a look at those titles that we have been waiting for since the first day on PC Game Pass, but of which we do not know what its release year will be. There are many important and expected titles in this list, but among them, the most imminent we believe are:

qualification developer launching fable rare ltd PFL* Slime Rancher 2 Monomi Park PFL* (Expected to be in 2022) smuggler Avalanche Studios PFL* (Expected to be in 2023) replaced Sad Cat Studios, Coatsink PFL* (Expected to be in 2022) Everwild rare ltd PFL* Perfect Dark The Initiative, Rare, Crystal Dynamics PFL* Eiyuden Chronicle Rising Natsume, 505 Series PFL* (Expected to be in 2022) Somerville jump ship PFL* (Expected to be in 2022) avowed Obsidian Entertainment PFL* (Expected to be in 2022) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Team Ninja PFL* (Expected to be in 2023) Forza Motorsport Turn10 Studios PFL* The Outer Worlds 2 Obsidian Entertainment PFL* scorn EbbSoftware PFL*

PFL is Pending Release Date

We leave in the inkwell the occasional title in a darker state than those mentioned above, as well as those surprises that the Redmond games division has prepared for us and that, naturally, we do not know yet.

Until the time comes, all that remains is to wait, a dead time that, with a catalog like the one Microsoft is forging at your service, we hope that it will pass us by very quickly.