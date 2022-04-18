All Xiaomi that will not update to Android 13 today

Share

These 36 Xiaomi phones will stay on Android 12.

If a few days ago we told you about all the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO terminals that are going to be updated to MIUI 13 in the second quarter of 2022, this time we are going to be the bearers of bad news, since the specialized media Xiaomiui has shared the complete list of Chinese firm devices that will not receive the latest version of Android.

So, next, we are going to reveal each and every one of the Xiaomi smartphones that will not update to Android 13 today.

These are all the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will not receive Android 13

The complete list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will not update to Android 13 is as follows:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite/Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10i/10T Lite

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro

Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power

Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K30 4G/5G/Ultra/K30i 5G/Racing

Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition

Redmi K30S Ultra

POCO X3 / NFC

POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro

POCO F2 Pro

Therefore, if you have any of these terminals from the Chinese firm, the latest version of the Google operating system that you will receive is Android 12since Xiaomi has decided not to update these mobiles of its three brands to Android 13.

MIUI 13.5 is getting closer, but it will only reach Xiaomi with Android 12

In any case, even if Xiaomi does not update these devices to Android 13, you always have the option of enjoying the most recent version of Android through the different custom ROMs such as LineageOS, Paranoid Android or Pixel Experience.

