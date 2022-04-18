All Xiaomi that will not update to Android 13 today
These 36 Xiaomi phones will stay on Android 12.
If a few days ago we told you about all the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO terminals that are going to be updated to MIUI 13 in the second quarter of 2022, this time we are going to be the bearers of bad news, since the specialized media Xiaomiui has shared the complete list of Chinese firm devices that will not receive the latest version of Android.
So, next, we are going to reveal each and every one of the Xiaomi smartphones that will not update to Android 13 today.
These are all the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO that will not receive Android 13
Recently, we revealed to you all the terminals of the Chinese giant that will update to Android 13 and today we have to talk to you about the opposite extreme, about the Xiaomi mobiles that will not receive the latest version of Android.
The complete list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will not update to Android 13 is as follows:
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite/Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 10i/10T Lite
- Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 / Pro / Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro
- Redmi 9 / Prime / 9T / Power
- Redmi Note 9 / 9S / Pro / Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9 4G / 5G / 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K30 4G/5G/Ultra/K30i 5G/Racing
- Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Edition
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- POCO X3 / NFC
- POCO X2 / M2 / M2 Pro
- POCO F2 Pro
Therefore, if you have any of these terminals from the Chinese firm, the latest version of the Google operating system that you will receive is Android 12since Xiaomi has decided not to update these mobiles of its three brands to Android 13.
In any case, even if Xiaomi does not update these devices to Android 13, you always have the option of enjoying the most recent version of Android through the different custom ROMs such as LineageOS, Paranoid Android or Pixel Experience.
