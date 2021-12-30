All you need to know about the negotiation between Alvaro Morata, Barcelona and Juventus

The negotiation between Alvaro Morata and Barcelona. Coach Xavi Hernandez directly called the player and agent Juanma Lopez as emerged from AS. The boy would have given his willingness to negotiate: technically, Juventus would have to interrupt the loan six months in advance for which it has already paid 10 million euros to renew it for the entire year. The formula in fact provided for a loan of 10 million per year and 35 million for the eventual summer redemption. That there will be twists and turns but to return to Atletico Madrid, Juve would go to ask for compensation for the early termination.

Depay is not convincing

Barcelona could either buy it, discounting Morata’s cost, now or in the summer, from the ransom that the Colchoneros have to pay for Antoine Griezmann, 40 million, or take it ‘simply’ on a six-monthly loan (but from the Xavi-Morata talks there seems to be the guarantee of a long-term project). And Juve? Barça offered Memphis Depay, a hypothesis which, however, after checks, does not seem to warm the Juventus hearts. For this reason the deal, while standing, is not destined to take off at the moment. And Morata to stay at Juventus, even if the opening he gave to Xavi is of some reflection in these hours in Juventus circles.

Juventus, two heirs? With what money?

The consequent problem for Juventus would then be another. Provided they also receive compensation (5 million for the early termination of the loan?) And to save Morata’s 5 million a year, at that point Juve should also take on a starting forward. The bianconeri were now looking for one to add to the squad, in case of farewell of the Spanish center forward they should even aim for two. And without fresh cash in hand, given that Morata’s would not be a sale but only the resolution of a loan.