all you need to know before starting the Campaign

The Halo saga, you know, has one lore huge distributed among the games of the main series, the various spin-offs such as Halo Wars and countless novels and comics. Unless you’re super-passionate, it’s therefore hard to keep everything in mind – let alone who, with Halo Infinite, will have his very first contact with the Master Chief series.

The new title out today is intended as a sort of “reset” of the previous story, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be full of references to past events; while it is fully enjoyable in its own right, it doesn’t hurt to keep a few important elements in mind. Here they are summarized below!

It is impossible to briefly summarize the whole story of the big man in green armor, but suffice it to say that behind that golden visor hides a man named John. He is a military man, but not a simple marine: he is one Spartan, belonging to a group of genetically modified super-soldiers initially set up by theUNSC (United Nations Space Command) to quell a human insurrection, and later employed in Earth’s war against an alien group called Covenant. John was chosen by the military at the age of 6, and stolen from his family, thanks to his intelligence and superior strength, starting a long and painful training and transformation process to become what he is today, at the age of 50. years.

Thanks to his prowess in battle and his successes in the war against the Covenant, Master Chief is the most famous Spartan among humans and the most feared among aliens, who for this reason gave him the nickname of “Demon“. On the armor bears the number 117, his Spartan code, and Master Chief is both his military rank (translatable as Commander in chief) than his nickname.

The doctor Catherine Halsey (69 years in Halo Infinite) is the founder of the program Spartan-II and we could say that she is therefore the “creator” of Master Chief, as well as of other Spartans. She is recognized as a brilliant scientist, but also as a war criminal as she had the most promising children kidnapped for training, torturing and brainwashing them.

Dr. Halsey also created Cortana, the AI ​​that accompanied Master Chief in all previous games, basing its image and personality on itself.

And we obviously come to one of the pivotal characters of the saga. We could say that she is (or was) the best friend of the Master Chief, despite being an AI. John-117 carried her in his helmet during numerous missions with the task of protecting her, and the two therefore became very close, forming a very important symbiotic relationship for the dynamics of the saga.

In Halo 4 Cortana began to suffer from “anger“, an AI malfunction that occurs when too much information is acquired. This has led to sudden personality changes, inducing a strong push for power and violent behavior. AIs such as Cortana should be deactivated after seven years to prevent enter the state of anger.

At the end of the game, Cortana begins to lose control and eventually sacrifices herself for the Master Chief, but a fragment of her essence manages to survive and resurrect in Halo 5: Guardians like a real villain. Here Cortana creates a new faction made up of only AI called i Created, in the belief that, to protect the galaxy, humanity must be subdued or annihilated. At the end of the game we see her reach the UNSC Infinity ship in orbit near Earth, determined to destroy it with one of her massive ones. Guardians, but the vessel manages to escape through an emergency jump into hyperspace.

John has been devastated by this sort of betrayal of Cortana, and at the same time feels that he has failed in the task of protecting her while also becoming very wary of AI in general.

The Rings are galactic weapons created by an ancient race, antecedent to humans, called the Forerunners. They were created to eradicate from the universe i Flood, zombie-like parasites that can infect almost any living organism, doing so in a rather radical way: instead of directly killing the Flood, the Rings were intended to eliminate the food that the Flood ate, that is, every living creature in the galaxy.

But the Rings are not just weapons: they are fully habitable circular worlds with environments and ecosystems similar to those of Earth, and host research facilities to discover alien species and conduct experiments. Their job is also to resow life into the universe after the sterilization of all life forms has been completed. Each Ring is unique and different from the others.

There are seven Rings: the first game took place on Installation 04, the second on Installation 05 while Halo Infinite takes place on the mysterious Zeta Halo.

We conclude with the main enemies of Halo Infinite: the Exiled. It is a rebel faction that emerged from the Covenant, made up of mercenaries belonging to different alien races, mainly Brutes (similar to large apes). Their leader is Atriox, and he and the Outcasts were the main villains of Halo Wars 2. These arrived on the Zeta Halo before the start of Halo Infinite, and the outcome of their clash with the UNSC Infinity is narrated in the game’s opening sequence.

Now all you have to do is launch yourself headlong into the Campaign of Halo Infinite: good fun!