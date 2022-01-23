all you need to know – Turin Today

The cryptocurrency market it is worth billions of dollars and their value seems to continue to grow. With Bitcoin, to govern the capitalization on the digital coin market we find Ethereum, which as we will discover in this article is much more than a cryptocurrency.

Ethereum is a blockchain platform in continuous evolution governed by crypto Ether, today the true competitor of Bitcoin.

Let’s try to understand how Ethereum got so powerful and what its main characteristics are.

His own story

L’ creator of Ethereum is Vitalik Buterin, who together with a group of other developers with a passion for the world of cryptocurrencies, developed the Ethereum platform in 2013. In all likelihood, this group of young university students could never have imagined such a positive result.

Ethereum was born with the intention of responding to different needs in the digital world first of all, but not only. Among the innovations introduced by this blockchain are Smart Contract, “Smart contract” e DApp, “Decentralized application”.

There digital currency Ether arrives in 2014, when with a crowfunding solution, Ethereum programmers decide to offer the crypto of the platform to anyone who wants to buy it.

In 2015 Ethereum officially lands on the web and its co-founder receives the prestigious World Technology Award for his invention.

In just a few years, this new blockchain reality has been hugely successful and the market capitalization continues to rise and today is worth several billion.

What is it about

Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows you to create smart contracts and decentralized applications. The the driving force behind Ethereum is Ether, the crypto that allows the platform to be developed. The similarities between Bitcoin and Ethereum are different because they both develop thanks to the blockchain, but while Bitcoin is “only” a digital currency, Ethereum is a network based on this technology and not a digital currency.

It is therefore a mistake to think of Ethereum as a cryptocurrency: Ether is the currency of Ethereum, the blockchain platform for smart contracts.

Furthermore, being open source, it allows everyone to contribute to its improvement, after having received the consent from the Ethereum Foundation.

Trading with digital currencies

Bitcoins, together with Ether, are the digital currencies that among all of them interest investors for the most thanks to their continuous increase in value.

Both digital currencies are on the podium of market capitalization, you have first and second place respectively with a value that exceeds several billion dollars.

The trading sector has not been excluded from such popularity, and it is the investment world that has believed in the Ethereum and Bitcoin projects.

For invest in digital currencies it is not necessary to be an expert, even if a little knowledge of the market is useful and it is important to consider the risks to which you are exposed.

It is correct to invest by creating a strategy that allows you to keep your funds under control and limit your losses.

The Pros and Cons of Ether

The Ethereum’s potential are many and the versatile blockchain platform is continuously developing. While the Ethereum network continues to make improvements to its system, on the other hand Ether, like the rest of digital currencies, have their advantages and disadvantages.

Let’s start with the positive notes, and first the ability to send and receive Ether at any time and from all parts of the world instantly.

The transactions that take place within the platform are safe and encrypted, therefore personal data are not contained within them and guarantees zero risks for identity theft.

Furthermore, transactions that take place on Ethereum require low commission costs compared to the majority of digital currencies, including Bitcoin.

On the other hand, Ether is still far from being accepted as a form of payment itself, and for the moment their use is destined for the development of Ethereum and the world of trading. Furthermore, like Bitcoin, Ether is also characterized by a volatile value that makes it difficult to introduce them into the traditional economic system.