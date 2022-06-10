All Zack Snyder movies on the platform

It seems that the famous director Zack Snyder is not running out of ideas. The one from Wisconsin will work in the coming years almost exclusively for Netflix, Many films by the director are coming to the platform!

Already in 2021 he launched a couple of works on the digital platform that were a success, as is the case with ‘Army of the Dead’ that has already been seen in 75 million homes, or the direct prequel ‘Army of Thieves’ launched in October of last year and that in less than a month had more than 154 million hours viewed.

But, what will be the director’s next releases? These are the projects that will soon see the light on Netflix:

Rebel Moon parts 1 and 2

An intergalactic adventure written and directed by Snyder. Interestingly, it was initially planned to be part of the Star Wars universe, but when the idea was discarded, it became an independent film with a view to becoming a franchise in the near future.

We know little about the film except for the cast (who was recently joined by Anthony Hopkins), some concept art, and a brief description of the plot:

“The people of a galaxy send a young woman to find warriors from other planets to help them from the tyrannical armies that terrorize their peaceful colony.”

Rebel Moon concept art.

For the moment you give

Planet of the Dead

This will be the direct sequel to Army of Death. With this film, with Snyder at the helm and as executive producer, he intends to further expand his own cinematic universe.

The film was announced in September 2021 but it is expected to be released between the end of this year and the beginning of 2023. This time it will be written by Shay Hatten and you will see the return of Omari Hardwick What Vanderohe.

Dave Bautista in Army of the Dead.

Army of the Death Lost Vegas

This time, with Snyder reprising the role of director and executive producer, he will bring us an animated series that delves even deeper into the Army of the Death franchise. The series will feature the voices of some familiar characters from the film.

Jay Olivean old acquaintance of Snyder, co-directs the series and Shay Hatten will be the main writer. No release date has been set, but it was originally planned to be released in 2021, so at the moment we don’t know much more about this animated series related to the director’s Zombies movies.

This is the only picture we have of it.

Twilight of the Gods

Last but not least, we will have the second animation project in the form of a series produced and written by the person in charge of the Snyder Cut.

Jay Oliva also leads this new projecta fairly well chosen signing for an animated series considering that he has worked on titles such as Justice League the animated series, Young Justice and even Ben 10.

The show will feature a huge cast, with the voices of Corey Stoll, Lauren Cohan, Jamie Chung, Peter Stormare, Sylvia Hoeks, John Noble Y Jamie Clayton.

Army of the Dead fans can’t wait to see how this little universe that Zack Snyder is creating unfolds. Let us remember that it is with this genre that he made his debut as a director back in 2004 almost 20 years ago.

Army of the Dead fans can't wait to see how this little universe that Zack Snyder is creating unfolds. Let us remember that it is with this genre that he made his debut as a director back in 2004 almost 20 years ago.