All3Media sells The English to HBO Max for LatAm, Spain and Portugal

The deal comes on top of other sales in Europe, Latin America and Asia, ahead of the series premiere at Mipcom.

Independent distributor All3Media International announced a series of presales for the high-octane epic western English of Drama Republic in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

This follows the announcement of the selection of English for the gala premiere at Mipcom, with stars Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and writer/director Hugo Blick set to attend.

Louise Pedersen, CEO of All3Media International, comments: “With this initial list of acquisitions, it’s fantastic to see this impressive caliber of partners already on board. TheEnglish, demonstrating its premium appeal. Everything about the show is of the highest quality, from a brilliant script to an all-star cast left behind by Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, it is superbly directed by the multi-talented Hugo Blick and produced by Greg Brenman, Colin Wratten and the teams at Drama Republic and Eight. Rooks, who have created an amazing piece of drama.”

In Europe, a multi-territory acquisition has been agreed with Canal+ in France, Disney+ covers the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, Amazon Video has acquired the series in the Nordics, and HBO Max has signed a pan-territory agreement for the CEE region, Spain and Portugal. Another pan-territorial deal has been signed with HBO Max covering Latin America.

English it has also been acquired by Deutsche Telekom/Magenta TV for Germany and Cosmote in Greece. The dealer is also anticipating an Italian deal. Streaming service Pumpkin Film has secured the drama for China, and NAVER Webtoon has secured the rights for South Korea.

Written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick (The Honorable Woman, Black Earth Rising, The Shadow Line), and produced by acclaimed production company Drama Republic (Doctor Foster, Us, The Honorable Woman), a Mediawan company, in association with All3 Media International, English is an epic chase western, taking the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable about race, power and love. An English aristocrat, Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), and a Pawnee cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), team up in the middle of 1890s America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood.

Both have a clear sense of their destiny but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to the core, physically and psychologically. But as they overcome each obstacle, they get closer to their final destination, the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined story will be truly understood. , and they will come face to face with the future they have to live.

Commissioned by the BBC, English It will premiere this November on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and then on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, in association with All3Media International, who are also distributors.

English is a Drama Republic Ltd and Eight Rooks Ltd production. Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honorable Woman) is an executive producer for Drama Republic alongside Hugo Blick and Emily Blunt. Mona Qureshi is an executive producer for the BBC. The producer is Colin Wratten (Killing Eve, The Witness For The Prosecution).

The cast is led by Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place, Sicario) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Marvel’s ECHO) and also includes Stephen Rea (The Shadow Line, The Honorable Woman), Valerie Pachner (A Hidden Life, The Kingsman) , Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings, Trying), Tom Hughes (The Discovery of Witches, Victoria), Toby Jones, (Wonderful, Detectorists), Ciarán Hinds (The Terror, The Woman in Black).