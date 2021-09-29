Allbirds now speaks Italian: the website dedicated to our country is online

It is online from today, Wednesday 29 September, the completely in Italian version of the Allbirds website, New Zealand manufacturer of eco-sustainable footwear: all the pages illustrating the collection, for women and men, and also the Help section with the answers to the most frequently asked questions have been translated into our language, so as to make purchasing operations easier.

We have already written about Allbirds at the end of 2020, after having bought and tried on a pair of shoes, intrigued by their success. Above all, from theirs incredible success in Silicon Valley, where managers and presidents of the most famous companies linked to the hi-tech world now seem to want to wear nothing else, so much so that “it is not uncommon to attend a meeting and meet other people who have the same feet as you have”.

The zero impact shoes

The secret of the Allbirds, created by Joey Zwillinger, an engineer specializing in biotechnology and in renewable energy, and from the former New Zealand footballer Tim Brown, lies in their environmental sustainability, which is certainly one of the reasons why they are so loved in California: they are made of merino wool, outside and partly inside, they have laces created starting from recycled plastic bottles and the sole has the interior made from sugar cane.

They’ve been so successful (he wore them as well former President Obama) that in the first two years have sold a million pairs all over the world, arousing the interest (and investments) of characters such as the actor Leonardo DiCaprio and over time the company has expanded its horizons, also creating a clothing line that is always attentive to the needs of the environment: today there are also jackets and t-shirts on sale made using mainly recycled materials, such as plant waste, polyester , eucalyptus fiber and crab shells.

Who knows soon, especially now that the Italian site exists, they won’t become the favorites also of the bootuppers of the boot.