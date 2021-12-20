Alldocube i7Book discount code | Core i7 budget notebook offering

With the arrival of the summer sales there is always a desire to make technological purchases at affordable prices and obviously Banggood is not caught unprepared. The inexpensive notebook but with very good specifications – including the chipset Intel Core i7 – Alldocube i7Book back on offer at a top price with discount code and shipping from European warehouses.

Alldocube i7Book discount code: the budget notebook with top specifications drops at the best price

So how is this laptop composed, of which we have also made a review? As we can see, starting from the display, we have a good panel Full HD from 14.1 ″ IPS, but it is in the internal hardware component that we have the most interesting details. In fact, the Intel Core i7-6660U CPU allows you to better manage many productivity and study operations. But also the GPU integrated Intel Iris Graphics 540, combining it all with 8 GB from RAM And 256 GB SSD (expandable) allows for excellent performance.

On top of that, we have support for the Wi-Fi 801.11ac and the Bluetooth 4.2. The battery from 51.3 Wh allows a good autonomy, while the doors are arranged with three USB 3.0, one Type-C for data and charging, one port HDMI, one slot Micro SD, the jack from 3.5 mm and the input for the power supply. In short, nothing is missing. Finally, there is also one webcam which never hurts.

The inexpensive notebook Alldocube i7Book is available on offer with a discount code on Banggood: below you will find the link to the purchase to use. If you don’t see the box correctly, try disabling AdBlock. To get the indicated price also redeem the 5% Coupon via this link!

Is your hunger for offerings not satisfied yet? Then take a look at the best Banggood offers of the day, where you will surely find something for your teeth. Do you want even more? So to receive offers in real time, do not hesitate to sign up to our dedicated Telegram channel. And if you need support, advice and information on shipments, we refer you to our Telegram group GizDeals and to the assistance service H24 AskMrDeals.

⭐️ Discover the GizChina Advent Calendar with 25 super offers to unveil every day until Christmas and the our new Weekly Flyer with always different exclusive offers and coupons.