allegations of violence and reporting to the FBI • TAG24

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: discovery of the accusation by the actress “he insulted and beat me.” Nobody did anything. Here’s what happened.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: one of the couples who made Hollywood history in the early 2000s. Among the most beautiful, envied, close-knit and brilliant, they broke the lens with their chemistry and the great feeling shown during the interpretation on the set of Mr & Mrs. Smith, in 2003. From there, a boom in gossip, articles and interviews: was there any tender? Obviously yes. There was tender and even more, while Brad was still tied to Jennifer Aniston, with whom he only divorced in 2005. Ironic to think of a time so distant. The overwhelming passion of the couple, to date, has become a real feud. Angelina Jolie, after many years, rediscovers the old tensions with her ex-husband and he asks why he hasn’t been arrested after her complaints of domestic violence that she made herself.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the clash in 2016

From their first job on the set, to the family implications, we still remember the media storm that swept the couple in 2016, the year in which the divorce was officially announced. Something else seems to have happened, just that year and, talking about it, is Angelina Jolie.

It all starts with the actress asking why the FBI didn’t arrest Brad Pitt: filed an anonymous lawsuit against the agency that abandoned Brad Pitt’s assault investigation in 2016. According to international sources, Angelina Jolie has been identified as Jane Doe in a lawsuit against the Bureau for the Freedom of Information Act.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to have gone through a very difficult moment when they decided to officially break up: 2016. The actress said she received from Brad Pitt physical and verbal assaults, including against their children. He told a federal agent about a bad experience he had during a trip on a plane that was taking them from France to the United States. “Crazy”, the actor seems to have punched the ceiling of the plane more than once on this occasion shouting: “you are ruining this family!”. The story continues about the clashes that occurred during the flight: Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of spilling beer on her at another time during the trip. This seems to have been the straw that she broke the camel’s back, as she the actress seems to have filed for divorce exactly six days after it happened.

The episode between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was revealed by the Cnn. The FBI report contains more details. Speaking of their children, present at the time of the quarrel, Angelina Jolie said:

“They were outside the door crying and asked ‘Are you okay, Mom?'”.

Right here the actor would have replied:

“No, Mom is not well. She is ruining this family. She is crazy ”.

Later, he would lash out at one of their children, defended by Angelina, who was injured in the elbow. The words that would have made Brad Pitt go on a rampage:

“It’s not her, it’s you, asshole.”

How did the affair end?

But what happened then? The US deputy prosecutor had the opportunity to meet and confront the federal agent in November 2017, with the consequent decision of do not proceed with a lawsuit against Brad Pitt. For these reasons, in these days, Angelina Jolie subsequently filed an anonymous lawsuit with the FBI, with the aim of having the documents relating to the federal investigation against the ex-husband. From her side, Brad Pitt denied the existence of any facts narrated by Jolie.

