Alleged femicide of Yrma Lydya, complicated adversary for the Prosecutor’s Office

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office He will face today one of the most complicated opponents he has had in this six-year term. He will seek to link Jesús Hernández Alcocer to the process for the crime of femicide, who knows the capital’s judiciary perfectly, is a friend of high-ranking officials of the federal government and for decades has made “agreements” with judges and magistrates.

Hernandez Alcocer – who recently obtained his law degree in 2017 – is accused by the Specialized Prosecutor for the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide, of murdering his wife Yrma Lydya Gamboa of three gunshots in a public place, the Suntory restaurant, located in the Del Valle neighborhood, a week ago.

This 79-year-old man is known in the trade for corrupt judges, to achieve favorable sentences and resolutions. “He is an officious manager who acts behind the scenes,” assured some criminal lawyers who know him, who, in turn, affirm that they have never seen him litigate.

This Thursday at 2:00 p.m. the continuation of the initial hearing will be held, in which the Public ministry will seek that the control judge open criminal proceedings against Hernandez Alcocerfor femicide. His defense has argued that her client did not commit such a crime.

Albert Woolrichpresident of the Academy of Criminal Law of the Mexican Bar Association, trusted that eThe imparter of justice will dictate the order linking to the process, even with the relationships and influences that the accused has.

“The law is much more powerful than the connections of a political nature, of a friendly nature, that Mr. Hernandez Alcocer. So, we trust the law,” he said.

“It would be really scandalous and even criminal, that someone being an authority intercede for him, to generate better procedural conditions. That would be a crime, influence peddling, against the administration of justice, that is why it is very important that we are aware of the procedural sequel to this terrible femicide, “explained the criminal Gabriel Regino.

At Thursday’s hearing The precautionary measure of informal preventive detention will not be discussed, dictated last Sunday to Hernandez Alcocer. Lawyer Regino explained that the defendant’s legal defense must request a new procedure for this purpose.

However, he considered that it will be difficult for them to grant you this benefit, since he tried to bribe the elements of the capital police to let him go, at the time of his arrest.

“Extremely complicated, due to the personality in question, in the sense that he has made an illicit offer of money to the arresting policemen, in order to avoid being presented to the authorities. In this situation of bribery, which is possibly also the reason for an accusation by the Prosecutor’s Office, since it provides the judge with information on the conduct that this person could assume, once he is under house arrest.

“The fact of being over 70 years of age gives you the right, the possibility of passing a criminal process under that figure of house arrestbut it is not mandatory, since the condition for this to be the case is that there is no risk of flight, which here, as we have said, is latent and has been proven”, he stressed.

He graduated as a lawyer at the age of 74

Jesus Hernandez Alcocer He began as an agent in the Attorney General’s Office for the District and Federal Territories in 1965. Nine years later, in 1974, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Public Administration from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

For years, he flaunted himself as a lawyer, without being one. It was until 2017 – just five years ago – when he obtained professional license 10700616 as a Law graduate from the University of the Federal District.

“He was always closely connected with the political union, with some judges, with some magistrates, but he was never recognized as a law graduate. He was recognized as an unofficial manager in certain matters, which had a relevant interest, ”he explained. Albert Woolrich.

Jesus Hernandez Alcocer he dedicated himself to doing the dirty work of the lawyers. It was the connection between litigants, judges and corrupt officials to reach agreements, in the dark and behind the scenes. He has had relations with the highest echelons of the capital’s judiciary, as well as with the director of the National Intelligence Center, Audomaro Martinez.

The one who confronted him in one case was the lawyer Jessica Gonzalez Hermosillo. It was in 2019, when she and three other lawyers were dealing with a child custody matter. Two of her team members were summoned to the Suntory restaurant by Hernandez Alcocerand from there, they made suspicious mistakes on defense.

“Things begin to happen, because the lawyers who were part of the team make mistakes, which, to this day, legally in the legal strategy, we continue to pay, and which has been very difficult to reverse.

“It was a team that was made up of professionals, and they suddenly started making mistakes that didn’t make sense. That not even a law intern would have done,” he explained.

The civil lawyer added that it belongs to everyone known the influence that this man has in the Judiciary of Mexico City. Therefore, he appealed to the magistrate Raphael Warpresident of the Superior Court of Justice of the capital, to review all the matters in which Hernández Alcocer was or is involved.

“He went, he came, he corrupted, we all know that. He is a person who was precisely dedicated to extorting lawyers, judges, magistrates, whoever was allowed. It cannot be that a person who was not even a lawyer, could have such interference in the Judiciary No? And for a purely influence peddling issue.

“We all know it, especially in the Judiciary of Mexico City, and it has had it for many years, this is not new, so go, what person in their right mind would dare to do what this man did. What level of impunity could he have experienced throughout his history, so that he could dare to do what he did to his wife?

FS