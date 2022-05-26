Alleged friend of Belinda uncovers sick jealousy and psychological abuse of Christian Nodal

The former courtship between Christian Nodal Y Belinda He continues to give a lot to talk about, since after the Mexican regional singer made his break with the judge of La Voz México known through social networks last February, he is now singled out as jealous Y manipulatorsince both stars were silent at the time and did not talk about it for a period of time, the controversy He returned a couple of days ago after the singer’s mother sent hints to her ex-son-in-law, cataloging him as naco.

Nevertheless, Christian Nodal He did not stay silent and answered with a hard blow towards Belinda, Well, it was through his Twitter account where the singer of “Botella after bottle” spread some screenshots of past conversations with the singer of “Sapito” where it could be seen that he asked for money to fix his teeth. This caused a stir among Internet users because, for the majority, it was an act of insolence and immaturity, since he did not have the right to air said information.

While, Christian Nodal He argued that he spread these captures only to do justice to the situation and not to cause harm to his ex-partner, but apparently this only aggravated the situation, since in recent days the word began to spread about an alleged lawsuit commanded by the parents of Belinda as well as from the singer herself to get some rags out of the singer’s sun and for moral damage, because apparently she was very jealous Y possessive with the actress of “Welcome to Eden”

Belinda had to stop working because Christian Nodal was very jealous

According to an article published in the famous TV magazine Notas, they interviewed a dude Close to Belindawhich narrated a little about the relationship that the singer had with Christian Nodalstating that he did not allow the singer to work, so he preferred to pay her everything.

“If she wanted to do a project, he had to give her permission, that’s why Beli only did a series and a photo shoot for a year and a half. During her courtship she stopped earning income, ”said the source close to Belinda.

And, it is that said friend pointed out that Belinda accepted the deal because Christian Nodal it was very jealous Y possessive.

Also, he spoke about the leaked conversations by Christian Nodalemphasizing that he wanted to make Belinda at all costs not to reveal that the psychologically abused.