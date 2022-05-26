Entertainment

Alleged friend of Belinda uncovers sick jealousy and psychological abuse of Christian Nodal

The former courtship between Christian Nodal Y Belinda He continues to give a lot to talk about, since after the Mexican regional singer made his break with the judge of La Voz México known through social networks last February, he is now singled out as jealous Y manipulatorsince both stars were silent at the time and did not talk about it for a period of time, the controversy He returned a couple of days ago after the singer’s mother sent hints to her ex-son-in-law, cataloging him as naco.

Nevertheless, Christian Nodal He did not stay silent and answered with a hard blow towards Belinda, Well, it was through his Twitter account where the singer of “Botella after bottle” spread some screenshots of past conversations with the singer of “Sapito” where it could be seen that he asked for money to fix his teeth. This caused a stir among Internet users because, for the majority, it was an act of insolence and immaturity, since he did not have the right to air said information.

