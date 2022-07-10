Alleged gang member hid extortion money in truck glove compartment

In the house, they seized $60,000 in cash, a luxurious van and more than $50,000.00 in cryptocurrencies.

An alleged gang member was arrested this morning after being accused of managing the money from extortion in Izalco, Sonsonate.

This is Yonathan Josué Obando Pleitez, alias Mica, who is registered by the Police as a gang member of the 18 Sureños.

Yonathan Pleitez, alias Mica

According to the police report, Pleitez had $60,000 in cash inside his home, which he could not justify its origin. Some of the money was found in the glove compartment of a van parked in front of his home.

Also, they seized a laptop, a tablet, six cell phones and more of $50,000.00 in cryptocurrencies.

The luxury vehicle found in Yonathan's home was also seized by the Police.

The luxury vehicle found in Yonathan’s home was also seized by the Police.

“In this subject’s home, a search was carried out with a search warrant, seizing $60,000 and a truck,” the police reported through their Twitter account.

In addition, a store was being built in the place that, supposedly, they were going to occupy as a front to continue laundering the money of the gang members.

According to the police, a store was being built in this place that they were going to occupy as a front to continue laundering money.

