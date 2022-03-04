Alleged information leaks about Thor: Love and Thunder, the new Marvel

The marvel cinematic universe continues its march and during this year it prepares new releases that will make all fans of the superhero moviesyes

One of these tapes is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder” which is planned to be released during this year but so far There is no trailer or official image.

But the information drought seems to have come to an end as A photo circulates on social networks that would give clues about the long-awaited movie.

Thor will have unexpected allies

Through his Instagram account, The Brick Wolf shared a picture of alleged Lego set that would belong to the next film starring Chris Hemsworth.

In the image you can see Thor next to one mysterious woman who is using the hammer ‘Mjölnir’. As many will know, only the son of Odin can carry this powerful weapon.

Surely, many comics fans already know the identity of this woman. In the comics, J.ane Foster acquires the powers of Thor, so it is possible that in the cinema we see Natalie Portman fighting against the villains.

In addition to the ‘God of thunder’ and Jane Foster, a completely pale character is seen who is speculated to be Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. Probably one of the antagonists of ‘Love and Thunder’.

When is Thor: Love and Thunder released?

For all Marvel fans we have good news and bad news: The good news is that This movie will hit theaters in 2022. the bad news is that they will have to wait until the July.

The premiere of this film is scheduled for next july 22. Until now no trailer has been released but it is likely that in the coming months we will have news.