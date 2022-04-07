Alleged leak reveals Daredevil and Kingpin in next UCM and Disney project

So far the release date of the next Marvel series for Disney + is unknown, however, it is believed that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will participate in it and will have an encounter with Kingpink, both characters from the Netflix series.

MADRID, April 5 (EuropaPress).- Marvel It’s about to begin to roll the Serie from Threw outthe spinoff from Hawk Eye (Hawkeye) starring by maya lopez (Alaqua Cox). Although the fiction will star the pupil of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the fans expect it to be the production in which the expected occurs reunion Come in Kingpin and Daredevil (Charlie Cox), something that can really happen if the leak that both characters will be present in the TV series is confirmed. Disney+.

Although filming has just begun and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, will do everything possible to keep the production and its possible surprises secret – as was the appearance of the Kingpin himself in the series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld– That has not prevented the carelessness of one of the professionals related to fiction from inadvertently leaking the reunion between the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and his cruel nemesis.

It has been the costume designer of the series, Stacy Caballero, who has inadvertently revealed the presence of both characters in Threw out. The costume designer has updated her curriculum vitae on her personal website and added that she is in charge of the wardrobe for the series. Now, in the CV she mentions that she has made the costumes for Alaqua Cox, but also for Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Well, we finally have some news. Vincent D’onofiro and Charlie Cox have been listed among the cast of Echo. It’s been listed from Stacy Caballero Costume Designers list. #Threw out pic.twitter.com/sqFCxEYEu2 — Echo News & Updates (@EchoUpdates_) April 5, 2022

A leak with which we will have to wait to see if it is confirmed. However, Caballero has a close relationship with Marvel, he has been an assistant to the costume design of Thor: Ragnarök and so is Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverproduction that has to be released at the end of this year.

On the other hand, it makes all the sense in the world that the reunion, if it is confirmed, will take place in Threw outgiven the young woman’s relationship with the Kingpin and that Daredevil, after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Homesooner or later it has to reappear in the UCM, although Marvel Studios has not yet decided to confirm that it is an official canon within its universe.