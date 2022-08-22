Alleged mother of children found dead in suitcases in New Zealand located in South Korea

New Zealand Police investigators work in Auckland on August 11, 2022, after human remains were discovered in suitcases.

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — A woman believed to be the mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand earlier this month is in South Korea, a Seoul police officer told CNN on Monday.

The agent said the woman, a New Zealand citizen, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no record of her subsequent departure from the country.

According to the agent, the woman had Korean citizenship before acquiring New Zealand citizenship “a long time ago.” The official did not give the woman’s name or other identifying details and could not confirm whether she was born in South Korea.

His whereabouts are unknown, the agent said. South Korean police have not opened their own investigation into the case, but are cooperating with New Zealand authorities through Interpol.

New Zealand Police launched a homicide investigation earlier this month after a family in South Auckland reported finding human body parts in various items they bought at an online auction at a warehouse.

The children, who were probably between 5 and 10 years old, have been dead for several years, perhaps three or four, according to the New Zealand police.

The family who bought the suitcases at auction is not under investigation, New Zealand police said.

New Zealand police told CNN on Monday that they could not confirm the details provided by South Korean police at this stage of the investigation.