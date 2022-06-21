The Flash: alleged movie plot leaks

The Flash and its leading man, Ezra Miller, have been in the spotlight in recent weeks due to the shocking scandals surrounding the actor. Recently, it was reported that Warner Bros. would have made the decision to remove Miller from any future DC Films project due to his unfortunate behavior. However, The Flash is still set to release in June 2023, with Ezra as the main star, and many are wondering if the film will be well received.

Despite the fact that some fans have protested that Ezra be fired from the film, and rumors have circulated that the actor would be replaced by Grant Gustin or Dylan O’Brien, all plans remain intact, and everything indicates that DC Films will release the film. feature film without any modification. Certainly, Miller’s permanence within the DCEU after his crimes has upset a large part of the public, and despite this disagreement, many still await The Flash with emotion, since it not only presents a time travel story with Barry at the front, but also brings Michael Keaton back to the big screen as Batman, among other pretty exciting things.

Now, it seems that fans will not have to wait any longer to find out everything that the tape will bring us, since the complete plot of The Flash would have been leaked today. A YouTube channel that leaked plot-accurate synopses for The Matrix Resurrections and Godzilla vs. Kong, ahead of their respective premieres, has recently shared a full breakdown of what we’ll see in the film. Below, we summarize the leak, read at your own risk.

After a terrorist attack, the criminals take refuge in a hospital; Flash (Miller), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Batman (Ben Affleck) team up to take down the bad guys, featuring a part of the Justice League in action. Barry and Wayne have formed a bond since his last appearance, and Barry tells the Dark Knight that he has a plan to free his father from prison and save his mother’s life: traveling in time.

Bruce warns his friend that doing so could have dire consequences for the universe, however Barry, in his desperation to save his loved ones, ignores Bruce’s advice, and ends up traveling back in time via Speed. Force. The hero arrives in the year 2013 and comes face to face with his past self, who has not yet received powers from him at that time. As it happens, this is the same day that the younger Barry gets the powers from him, so they head to the lab and prepare for the past version to be struck by lightning.

However, his plans go awry, because both Flashes are struck by lightning, and the Barry from the future loses his powers, although the Barry from the past still gains them. The problem now is that The Flash is stuck in the past. Future Barry knows that he has done things wrong, and decides to go in search of the Justice League to help him with his problem. All this is in vain, because at that time the League does not yet exist; Superman is in trouble with the US government, Wonder Woman is still on Themyscira, and all that is known about Aquaman is nothing more than hearsay.

However, Bruce Wayne is active, so both Barrys decide to go see him. When they arrive at his mansion, what they find is not Affleck’s Batman, but Keaton’s, who introduces himself as an old man with a gray beard and disheveled hair. The Barrys soon explain to this version of Bruce everything that has happened, and Batman concludes that the Flash, traveling through time, has broken the universe, so he is now in the wrong reality.

That day also coincides with General Zod’s first invasion of Earth. Michael Shannon is back as the Man of Steel villain, and both versions of Barry come to the conclusion that they need to find Superman before he’s handed over to his fellow Kryptonian, as Kal-El can help get Barry from the future. I returned home.

When Keaton’s Batman and the two Barrys arrive at the facility, where Superman was supposed to be, they find not him, but Supergirl. On their journey back, the heroes learn that Superman died on his way to Earth. However, his cousin arrived on the planet and General Zod’s mission remained the same.

